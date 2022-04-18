Several thousand dollars worth of materials were stolen from Southern Craft BBQ over the past two weeks. The thefts, including copper from a $6,000 air conditioning unit, were reported to Greeneville police on Friday. Other materials taken include lumber and flat rock siding, valued in the report at $120 and $150.
Two suspects pumped $62 in gas at the Snapps Ferry Food City Gas N Go on Friday and did not pay before leaving. The suspects were driving a white Ford pickup truck, according to the Greeneville police report.
Tiffany M. Norton, of North Highland Avenue, was charged with vandalism late Friday after she allegedly knocked the windows out of a home in the 200 block of North Nelson Street. According to the police report, the homeowner was not home when the incident occurred close to 11 p.m., but a neighbor contacted police as well as the homeowner. When located, the report says that Norton admitted to damaging the windows because she was upset with the resident of the address. The windows are valued in the report at $400.
A home in the 300 block of North Highland Avenue was burglarized late Friday night. The homeowner reported to police that she had been out and returned home to find various things inside had been moved and thrown around. She was struck in the face with an object thrown by the intruder, who was still inside when she arrived home, as they ran past her and out the door, according to the report. The homeowner was instructed to provide an inventory of anything missing.
A man allegedly called 911 on Saturday claiming someone was trying to kill him at Waffle House. When police arrived, Afton resident Steven M. Gordon of Seaton Road allegedly claimed there were creatures in the woods trying to have sex with him. Police viewed photographs of the alleged creatures and determined they were plastic bags. Gordon was arrested on a violation of probation warrant out of Watson.
Christopher L. Koch, of Greeneville, was charged with domestic assault on Saturday after police responded to reports of two people fighting while walking on West Bernard Avenue. Koch allegedly threatened to kill the victim. Both Koch and the victim are homeless, according to the report.
A lawnmower, a gas can and a bike security cable with a combination lock were stolen from an address in the 100 block of Bayberry Street. According to the report, the homeowner told police he most recently mowed his yard on April 6, after which time he left his red 20-inch Hyper Tough push mower locked, along with a 2-gallon gas can, with the steel cable to a satellite pole in the yard. When he went out to mow on Sunday, he realized all were missing and contacted Greeneville police. The mower is valued in the report at $185, and the cable and gas can are each valued at $15.
Dominic N. Rosenbaum, of Rheatown Road in Chuckey, was charged with criminal impersonation and evading arrest after he allegedly gave a false name and attempted to flee police as they initially attempted to arrest him on a warrant for violation of probation. Rosenbaum was stopped by police on Sunday in the parking lot of Andrew Johnson Gym, according to the report. After he was unable to provide a correct date of birth or social security number for the false name he gave police, Rosenbaum dropped his backpack and took off running towards North Main Street, the reporting officer wrote, ignoring verbal commands to stop. Rosenbaum was apprehended on the steps of the Andrew Johnson Homestead.
Police responded to reports of a suspicious person who hit a car with a stick in the middle of 11E on Sunday. Police found David L. West, listed as homeless, behind Harbor Freight in a tent, according to the report. The reporting officer wrote that West was not making sense and was fidgeting. West allegedly admitted to drinking earlier in the day and mentioned using crack. For his own safety, the officer wrote, West was detained and charged with public intoxication.