Additional charges were filed against a Rogersville man who allegedly attempted to elude sheriff’s deputies Wednesday night on a motorcycle. Charges filed against 33-year-old Matthew C. Long, of Bear Paw Lane, now include unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and receiving or concealing stolen property. Long was earlier charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended or revoked license, having no proof of insurance and was cited for speeding and a registration violation. Long had a first appearance Friday in General Sessions Court. He remained held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center. Long was paced by radar on a motorcycle going 83 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone in the 9200 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim, a report said. A traffic stop was attempted. Long allegedly drove off on the motorcycle before crashing into the road median, a report said. Long was wearing a bullet-proof vest and carrying a .45 caliber pistol. He also was carrying counterfeit money, a set of digital scales, syringes, and two clear plastic bag containing 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine. A records check showed that Long is a convicted felon and his driver’s license was suspended or revoked.
A Rogersville woman charged with violating an order of protection and resisting arrest Thursday night allegedly had controlled substance on her when being booked into the Greene County Detention Center. Holly L. Gunnoe, 45, of Butcher Valley Road, was also charged by sheriff’s deputies with introduction of contraband into a penal institution. Gunnoe was also found to have an active arrest warrant for failure to appear, Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. Deputies went about 10 p.m. Thursday to a mobile home in the 300 block of Jones Chapel Road. There was an order of protection for a relative of Gunnoe who lives there, and did not want her at the mobile home. When deputies tried to detain Gunnoe, she allegedly resisted and tried to escape, the report said. Gunnoe denied having any illegal substances on her at the jail. Half a Suboxone pill was found on Gunnoe during a search. Gunnoe was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A van was damaged Wednesday afternoon on Solomon Road in Mohawk after running over a bock of wood, sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. The van owner told deputies that she went to a house in the 500 block of Solomon Road to collect her property from the residence and had words with a man who became upset before leaving. After driving about 200 feet, the van owner head a “loud thumping sound” coming from the vehicle, and her passenger saw a block of wood rolling away and a suspect named in the report standing nearby. Private prosecution was advised. Damage to the Chrysler van totals about $500.