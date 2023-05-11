Robin R. Blatz, 32, of 146 W. Bernard Ave., was charged about 11 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon following a traffic stop. A traffic stop was conducted on East Bernard Avenue on a car with improper registration, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. When Blatz stepped out of the car, she appeared to conceal something on her chest. She told police she had a handgun in her bra “and she is a felon,” the report said. The gun, which was fully loaded and chambered, was removed. A records check confirmed that Blatz had felony convictions. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Joseph L. Hensley, 43, of 300 Round Knob Lane, was charged about 2 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with domestic assault in connection with an incident earlier at the Days Inn Motel on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Police went to the hotel and spoke to the alleged victim, who said Hensley located her there and tried to push her out of her room before striking her with his fist. He took the alleged victim’s cellphone and purse, Sgt. Shawn Hinkle said in a report. Hensley was located by sheriff’s deputies at his home and taken into custody. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Power tools and other property items were stolen between Tuesday and Wednesday morning from a house in the 100 block of Starnes Hollow Lane in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. Owners were working on the house and left the tools there overnight. Forcible entry was made to the house and the back door was found open, the report said. Items stolen include a paint sprayer, miter saw and a stove. The value of the stolen items exceeds $1,100.