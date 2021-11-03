Kaila A. Coffey, of 3739 Chuckey Highway, Limestone, was charged about 3:45 p.m Tuesday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug-methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a registration violation following a traffic stop in the 3100 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. A car driven by Coffey with no visible tag passed a patrol car, which led to a traffic stop, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. Coffey told officers the car had been stolen and recovered and she was taking it home. A search of the car turned up a container with several plastic bags holding a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and half a Xanax pill. Also found were a broken glass pipe, three syringes and a digital scale. Coffey was issued a criminal summons to appear Wednesday in court.
A stove, table saw and lawn mower were stolen between Oct. 1 and Wednesday from a shed on a property in the 300 block of Locust Street, Greeneville police Officer Jason Hope said in a report. The victim told police a lock on the shed was broken to provide entry. The new stove, still in a box, is valued at $2,400. The table saw and lawn mower are valued at $350 each. A suspect who may have posted the stove for sale on Facebook is identified in the report.
Hearing aids and other possessions were stolen Monday from a pickup truck parked in the 2200 block of Shakerag Road, sheriff’s Deputy Ricky May said in a report. The truck was broken into while the owner was gone for the day, the report said. Also stolen were a tool set and a master cylinder, together valued at $165. The hearing aids are valued at $5,000.
Cash and prescription medications were stolen between Monday night and Tuesday from a sport utility vehicle in the 1300 block of Quillen Shell Road. The victim told sheriff’s deputies that the back window of the SUV had been broken out to get inside. In addition to the medications, $300 in cash was stolen, Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. A possible suspect is identified in the report.
A 1999 Subaru sedan was stolen between Monday night and Tuesday from the Greeneville Terrace Apartments parking lot at 406 Elk St., police Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The tan and gold-colored car was last seen about 9 p.m. Monday in the parking lot. The car is valued at $1,000.