Tyler T. Brown, 22, of 416 Cherry St., was charged early Tuesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-2nd offense, aggravated assault and other offenses after officers responded to a crash off Chapel Street. Brown was also charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a revoked license and violation of the open container law, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. A caller told police that Brown almost struck her and her friends about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday while driving a car that wrecked. An alleged victim told police that Brown “drove down Chapel Street four to six times, nearly hitting them with his vehicle, and putting the car in reverse trying to hit (one of the alleged victims) again,” the report said. The car knocked over trash cans at 107 Chapel St., damaging them. The car was found unoccupied at Brown’s address. Two open alcohol containers were seen on the front seat, the report said. Brown told police “he had been drinking and driving and wrecked his car.” He was brought to the crash scene and identified as the driver by the three alleged victims. Brown did poorly on field sobriety tests. His driving status was classified as valid with an interlock ignition device. Brown was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Adam L. Thompson, of Whitesburg, was charged early Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, delivery or sale of a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies were called about 3:10 a.m. Saturday to the Super 8 motel on Speedway Lane in Bulls Gap on a report of a woman crying in a room and attempting to get keys to her car so she could leave, a report said. Thompson was in a shower in the motel room. Found in a backpack in the room was a box a witness told deputies Thompson “had been trying to sell drugs out of,” Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. The box contained about a gram of brown powder suspected to be heroin, two bags containing about seven grams of suspected methamphetamine and 1.7 ounces of marijuana. Also found were a glass pipe, two digital scales and 83 small plastic bags used to package drugs. A motel employee told deputies that Thompson “was seen carrying the backpack around the premises,” the report said. Thompson was held on bon pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Ottis L. Morgan, 28, of 400 Hammitt Road, Bulls Gap, was charged early Monday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. Morgan was found asleep at the wheel of a sport utility vehicle about 2:15 a.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Dulaney Road, Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. Morgan was the subject of a disturbance call about one hour earlier on Brad Street in Greeneville. He got out of the SUV without shoes on and had to lean on it for support while trying to stand, the report said. Morgan was placed under arrest for DUI and allegedly became combative after first giving consent for a blood draw, but then “yanked the needle out,” the report said. Morgan was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Brian K. Haun, 47, of 190 Martin Road, Limestone, was charged about 4:15 p.m. Sunday with driving under the influence. A call was received about a man passed out in a pickup truck with the motor running at the Zoomerz market at 3990 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. Haun was awakened and “seemed very confused,” Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report. Haun allegedly had slurred speech and had difficulty following instructions during field sobriety tests. He told deputies he drank “two beers” earlier. Haun was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Johnathan M. Roberts, 32, of 61 Hillcrest St., was charged Sunday night with aggravated domestic assault, sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Ricker said in a report. The alleged victim told deputies that Roberts had choked her, head-butted her and kicked her in the ribs. She had a visible red mark around her throat and another red mark on her head, the report said. The alleged victim was treated at the scene by Greene County-Greeneville EMS. Roberts was held without bond opening a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
David W. Backus, of 2285 Possum Creek Road, Limestone, was charged Friday night by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule VI drug following a traffic stop on the Horse Creek Park Access off Erwin Highway. Backus was paced on radar driving 70 mph in a 35 mph speed zone, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. A traffic stop was conducted and a strong odor of marijuana was detected. Backus handed the deputy a cup with what he indicated was about two ounces of marijuana, the report said. Backus was issued a criminal summons and two traffic citations to appear Monday in court.
The passenger door of a van was spray-painted between Saturday night and Monday while it was parked in the lot of Greeneville Terrace, 406 Elk St., police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. Black spray paint was used to vandalize the vehicle. Video evidence may be available, the report said. The van is valued at $1000.
Plywood was stolen between Thursday and Friday from a work site in the 100 block of Turner Hill Road, sheriff’s Deputy Chris Shuffler said in a report. The owner of a Newport construction company told deputies that when he arrived at the work site he saw that about 40 pieces of plywood had been cut and stolen. He told deputies that tools were stolen from a trailer on June 14 at the same location. The plywood is valued at $2,000.