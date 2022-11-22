Skylar E. Spears, 19, of 304 Colonial Circle, was charged about 2:06 a.m Sunday with driving under the influence by the Greeneville Police department. Officer Jon Luke Myers responded to the scene between Hermitage Drive and East Church Street after dispatch received a call about a single car motor vehicle accident. Spears told Myers he had attempted to make a left hand turn on to Hermitage Drive from Church Street, when a car pulled out from Pinecrest Drive. According to the report, the suspect told law enforcement he attempted to dodge the vehicle and then hit a tree. The suspect’s eyes were glassy and was swaying on his feet while speaking to police, Myers said in the report. Spears performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Spears was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jeremy Bryant, of 1356 S. Easley Court, was charged 10:49 p.m Saturday with speeding and driving with a suspended license by the Greeneville Police department. Officer Wesley Johnson performed a traffic stop on the suspect in the 1000 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway. According to the report, radar picked up the suspect’s car traveling 61 mph in a 45 mph zone. A records check showed Bryant to have a suspended license. The suspect was issued a summons to appear in Greene County General Sessions Court on Monday.
A vehicle was reportedly damaged sometime between Sunday night and noon Monday in the 5200 block of Delaney Road, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Janetha Gregory responded to the scene where the victim told law enforcement of the damage. According to the report the vehicle sustained minor damage to the car’s driver-side bumper. The total value of damage is $1,000.
Danny A. Smith, 58, of 460 Mulberry Road, was charged about 12:21 a.m Tuesday with driving under the influence by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Matt McCamey responded to South Wesley Chapel Road where Smith was reportedly found asleep in his car parked partially in the roadway. The suspect had an odor of alcohol, had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet, McCamey said in the report. Smith was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.