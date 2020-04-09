Chance Allen Johnson, 23, of 116 Sycamore St., was charged Wednesday afternoon by Greeneville police with domestic assault. The alleged victim told police that Johnson threatened to harm her if she came home, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. While officers were speaking with the alleged victim, Johnson called and threatened her and family members with harm if she contacted the police. Johnson was taken into custody at home. He was held without bond pending a first court appearance.
Joshua Alexander Mistretta, 22, of Horseshoe Trail, Morristown, was charged Wednesday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police went to the 800 block of West Summer Street and spoke with the alleged victim, who said Mistretta had threatened to harm himself and others in the house, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Relatives expressed concern they would be harmed by Mistretta or that he would damage property. Mistretta was taken into custody and held without bond pending a court appearance.
Sherry Lynn Carver, 56, of Fairridge Road, Johnson City, was charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with domestic assault. The alleged victim told police that Carver punched him in the chest and pushed him into a wall at a Eastview Lane house, Officer Charles Story said in a report. The alleged victim told police he was in fear of Carver, who was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first court appearance.
A 1997 Mercury Marquis sedan was stolen early Wednesday from the parking lot of the Roadrunner Market at 225 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Louis Calobrisi said in a report. The car was stolen about 12:05 a.m. Wednesday. A cellphone valued at $700 was also stolen. The diver’s side car window was “smashed and broken,” the report said. The car is valued at $3,500.
Jewelry and clothing were stolen between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from a house in the 100 block of Starnes Hollow Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. Also stolen were a mattress and a tattoo kit. The combined valued of the stolen possessions exceeds $4,600. Several possible suspects are listed in the report.