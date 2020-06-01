John Paul Mullins, 26, of 4350 Houston Valley Rd. was charged Saturday afternoon by Greeneville police with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Police responded to a call reporting a man parked in the 800 block of Forest Street possibly using drugs in a sport utility vehicle, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. When police arrived Mullins was discovered passed out in the drivers seat of the vehicle. Police woke Mullins up. He allegedly admitted to using meth earlier in the day. Methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, the report said. Found in the SUV were four small bags of meth, one glass pipe and a scale. Mullins was held on bond pending a first court appearance Monday.
{p class=”p1”}A counterfeit $100 bill was used Saturday night to pay for a taxi cab ride, Greeneville police Officer Jason Hope said in a report. A man called for a ride about 8:30 p.m. Saturday from the Suburban Terrace Apartments to the Andrew Johnson Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway and paid the $10 fare with a fake $100 bill, the report said. The bill was determined to be counterfeit a few hours later. It was taken into evidence.
Greeneville police responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft Saturday afternoon on Cottonwood Drive. According to the report, the owner said she left and returned home about 3:30 p.m. to find the vehicle missing. The keys to the pickup truck were in her house. A neighbor told the victim she did not see anything suspicious. The responding officer was unable to locate the truck in the area. The truck is described in the report as a 2001 blue two door Chevrolet Silverado, with chrome rails on the truck bed and expired tags. It is valued at $1,000.
A shoplifting incident was reported Saturday at Walmart, Greeneville police said in a report. Shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, three suspects pushed a mattress from the store without paying for it and left with it in an early 2000s model Dodge pickup truck. The stolen mattress is valued at $269. A shoplifting incident was reported Saturday at Walmart, Greeneville police said in a report. Shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, three suspects pushed a mattress from the store without paying for it and left with it in an early 2000s model Dodge pickup truck. The mattress is valued at $269.