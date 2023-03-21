A Mosheim man was the victim of an extortion attempt Monday night, sheriff’s Deputy Brant Davis said in a report. The man told deputies he was on a social media site with a woman and they exchanged nude photos, and she asked him to email her. He stated he emailed her “and then she instantly demanded $1,000.” The man told her “he could not pay that.” As a deputy took a report, “the suspect was demanding $150” and threatening to leak the photos to the victim’s friends and family. “He states the suspect put him on a timer,” the report said. Deputies have contact information for the suspect, including a phone number with a Pennsylvania area code.
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the burglary of a house in the 2100 bock of Whirlwind Road. The burglary occurred between Feb. 25 and 27 and was reported Monday. A relative of the owner told deputies that 10 to 12 tote bags full of possessions had been removed from the house. The method of entry was forcible, Sgt. David Love said in a report.
Jasbir Sodhia, no address given, was charged with public intoxication about 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library, 210 N. Main St. Police were notified about an intoxicated man at the library and located Sodhia, who was allegedly seen drinking by a witness “and appeared very drunk,” Officer Will Ervin said in a report. Sodhia allegedly had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. After Sodhia was taken into custody, police found a nearly empty whiskey bottle and an unopened beer container. Sodhia was held pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.