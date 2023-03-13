A man and woman were charged with methamphetamine possession following a traffic stop about 8 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of 107 Cutoff Road. Charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance were George B. Davis, 55, of Mobile Way, Parrottsville; and Penny M. Powers, 46, of 262 S. Rufe Davis Road. A car driven by Davis was paced driving at 65 mph in a 45 mph speed zone and was seen crossing the center line of the road, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. A records check confirmed Powers had an active arrest warrant. A K-9 performed an open air sniff around the car and alerted on it. A search turned up a plastic hot dog container in the middle console containing suspected marijuana. A contact lens holder containing about six grams of suspected meth was found in between the front seats. Neither Davis nor Powers admitted ownership and both were charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, the report said. Davis and Powers had scheduled appearances Monday in court.
Donald D. Dean, 55, of 145 Steen Road, Limestone, was charged about 11:15 p.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, delivery or sale of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A traffic stop was made on a car with a non-functioning brake light in the 500 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. A K-9 did an open air sniff and alerted on the car. Two glass pipes were found under the driver’s seat. Further search located a clear plastic bag containing suspected meth “shoved down an air vent” and attached by duct tape, the report said. A revolver with three rounds chambered was found between the driver’s seat and center console. A metal container holding a small amount of marijuana was also found. Dean was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Robert D. Keith, 62, of 393 New Hope Road, was charged about 11:15 a.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-2nd offense. Police were called to the parking lot of Greeneville Community Hospital about a road rage complaint, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. The person who called police said that a car began following him on Erwin Highway. He was advised by Greene County 911 Dispatch to pull into the hospital parking lot on Tusculum Boulevard. An officer responded to the location and a traffic stop was conducted on Keith. Keith’s car gave off a strong odor of alcohol as police spoke with him. A metal flask was seen in the center console, the report said. Keith told police he had consumed two cups of wine. He performed some field sobriety tests “and refused to do the rest,” the report said. Keith was allegedly unsteady on his feet. A records check showed he was convicted in 2019 of DUI. Keith was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Paul W. Winstead, 38, of 1820 Roaring Fork Road, was charged shortly after noon Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence. Deputies investigated a reckless driver call. Winstead was located “passed out at the wheel” at the Marathon station at 4510 107 Cutoff Road, Deputy Ricky May said in a report. Winstead denied taking any drugs. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. Two bottles of medications were found in his truck. Winstead was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Tiffany R. Miser, 26, of 13 Pioneer Lane, was charged about 6:45 p.m. Friday with driving under the influence following a vehicle crash in the 2500 block of Kingsport Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Taylor Ward said in a report. Miser did poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. She allegedly admitted to taking Suboxone before driving. Miser is scheduled to appear Monday in court.
Wesley A. Chrisman, 31, of 355 Rolling Hills Road, was charged about 2:15 p.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and public intoxication. Deputies investigated a possible drunkenness call in the 1600 block of Old Knoxville Road after Chrisman went to a home and asked the occupant to call the police. Chrisman was found across the road running through a church parking lot, Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. Chrisman “could not stand still and was seeing people who were not there and claiming that the people were trying to kill him,” the report said. He told deputies “his family was in the house dead and that his brother was also dead. All family members he claimed to be dead were checked on by deputies and were found to be alive and well.” A small amount of suspected methamphetamine was found in one of Chrisman’s front pockets. A field test of the substance showed it to be methamphetamine “with traces of fentanyl,” the report said. Chrisman was taken to jail after receiving a shower at the Greene County Workhouse and having his pants disposed of. He had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Power tools were stolen between March 7 and Friday from a house in the 500 block of Cosley Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Guffey said in a report. Among items stolen were a two saws. The victim returned home Friday and saw a pile of items next to the road, including some of his possessions. Occupants of a truck approaching the house saw the victim and threw other items out of the cab before turning around, the report said. Two guns were recovered. The victim found his front door had been kicked in. A suspect is named in the report.