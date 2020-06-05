Anthony Teed Beach, 33, of 1055 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk, was charged about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine. Beach was taken into custody in a parking lot in the 1700 block of Kiser Boulevard, Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. A small plastic bag containing about six-tenths of a gram of meth was found in one of his pockets. Beach was held on bond pending a first appearance Friday in court.
Ryan Shane Julian, 23, of 129 Indian Hills Circle, was charged Wednesday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. During a stop after traffic violations were observed, Julian was seen attempting to hide something in the passenger compartment area of his vehicle, Trooper Derek Turberville said in a report. An odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle. Julian handed troopers a glass pipe that was hot to the touch. A plastic box in the center console held marijuana and a “soft wax substance,” the report said. Julian did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on $3,000 bond pending an appearance Friday in court.
Benjamin A. McMahan, 29, of 1680 Morrison Road, Chuckey, was charged Wednesday by Greeneville police with theft of property valued over $1,000 but less than $2,500. Police investigated the theft of a pickup truck in the 100 block of Austin Street. The truck owner told police the truck was stolen after he went to lunch, Officer Bryan Wright said in a report. As police spoke with the owner, the truck pulled into the parking lot, driven by McMahan. He told officers that someone allowed him to use the truck, which made “no logical sense,” the report said. A section of the truck dashboard had been removed, the report said. McMahan was held on $2,500 bond pending a first appearance Friday in court.
Matthew W. Quillen, 31, of 105 Cress Alley, was charged early Friday by Greeneville police with driving on a suspended license-3rd offense and having no proof of vehicle insurance following a traffic stop in the 900 block of Kingsport Highway. Police on patrol saw a vehicle turn from a side street into the left lane of Kingsport Highway in front of other vehicles and then drive over the fog line and lane divider, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. A records check after a traffic stop showed that Quillen’s driver’s license was suspended, with two previous convictions. Quillen was held on bond pending a first appearance Friday in court.
The registration tag on a car was stolen and its steering column was damaged between Wednesday night and Thursday while it was parked in the 200 block of Ross Boulevard, Greeneville police Officer Kristina St. Laurent said in a report. Damage to the steering column of the Honda sedan totals $1,000. A suspect is named in the report.
Five guitars were among possessions stolen between May 28 and Thursday from a house in the 700 block of North Main St., Greeneville police Officer Louis Calobrisi said in a report. The house was recently condemned by the town building inspector. When the victim returned to pick up his possessions, he discovered the guitars and four game consoles were missing. The items have a combined value of over $2,400. A suspect seen leaving the house with several guitars is named in the report.
A camper and security camera were reported stolen Monday morning from a storage warehouse in the 200 block of Spencer Street, Greeneville police Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The building was entered through an open space without a wall. The security system includes a control module and four cameras and is valued at $500. The homemade, pull-behind camper is worth $400.