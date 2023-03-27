Skylur A. Burkey, 30, of 2301 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, was charged Friday night by Greeneville police with aggravated assault and motor vehicle theft. Police investigated a disturbance call on Roller Street and found the alleged victim lying on the ground, bleeding from her foot, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. The alleged victim told police that Burkey stole her pickup truck and ran over her foot before leaving. Burkey was located several hours later on Roller Street and taken into custody. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Robert W. Miser, 29, of 2979 Asheville Highway, was charged about 9:30 a.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug-methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of prohibited weapons and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense. A deputy on patrol saw a vehicle parked under a bridge in the 6500 block of Asheville Highway with a sleeping male inside identified as Miser. A glass pipe and a torch lighter were in his lap, Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. Miser was woken up and detained. Found inside the vehicle was a box that held paraphernalia, a small amount of suspected meth, aluminum foil and a wire push-type rod. A records check showed Miser’s driver’s license was suspended. The report did not specify the weapons found. Miser was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A woman who allegedly had sex with an underage male was charged Friday night by Greeneville police with statutory rape. Charged was Angela P. Owens, 23, of 1740 Snake Hollow Road. Owens allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old boy at a Greeneville mobile home, Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. Owens allegedly admitted the act to officers. Owens was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Laura L. Carter, 35, of 340 Cox Road, was charged about 11 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule III drug and possession of a Schedule V drug. Carter was seen walking on the sidewalk on West Church Street. She was “crying and not wearing shoes,” Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. Carter asked for a ride to Cox Road. When asked if she had anything on her, Carter “started pulling pills out of her pockets,” the report said.’ Four Gabapentin pills and a piece of a Subutex pill were recovered. Carter was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Brandon P. Baxter, 40, of 117 Woodlyn St., was charged about 4:45 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with public intoxication, Greeneville police Officer Alison Brooks said in a report. Police were dispatched about a man who had fallen in the 2800 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway and was lying in a ditch. Baxter gave off a strong odor of alcohol and had slurred speech, the report said. He was taken into custody due to his level of intoxication. Baxter will appear Monday in court.
A ball bearing was shot at a double-pane window Wednesday night at a house in the 7300 block of Asheville Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report. The incident was reported Sunday by the home resident, who said she heard a noise in her living room and several days later noticed the window was cracked. “What appears to be a ball bearing was lodged in the window,” the report said. Damage totals $500.
A debit card was taken from a cellphone case about 8 p.m. Saturday from the office of the Wendy’s restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Brandon Ricker said in a report. A suspect named in the report is seen on surveillance video taking the debit card out of the cellphone case. The theft remains under investigation.