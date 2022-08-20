Caleb M. Roberts, 31, of 2360 Westwood Road, Mohawk, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Thursday with driving under the influence, sheriff’s Deputy Luke Fields said in a report.
Deputies responded to a car crash on North Mohawk Road at Catawba Road. Roberts, the driver, “showed several signs of intoxication” and did poorly on field sobriety tests.
Roberts allegedly admitted to drinking several beers earlier. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
The driver of a suspicious vehicle that fled sheriff’s deputies early Friday was taken into custody on a violation of probation warrant.
Sabrina Waters, 34, of 3845 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, was found to have an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Deputy Carson Becker said in a report.
Waters was also charged with felony evading arrest and driving on a suspended license-2nd offense.
A car driven by Walters was seen shortly after midnight Friday pulling into Love’s Travel Stop off Exit 30 of Interstate 81. The occupants “were acting very suspicious trying to stay away from us,” the report said.
The car had an expired registration tag. A traffic stop was attempted and the car drove off at a high rate of speed.
The car pulled into the Mt. Carmel Road address, where Waters was taken into custody.
Waters had a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A business at 1435 Pottertown Road was broken into between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report.
A warehouse owned by Oldcastle Buildingenvelope was entered by breaking a window on a door. No property was listed as having been stolen in a report by Deputy Brant Davis