An apparent road rage incident about 6:45 p.m. Thursday on Tusculum Boulevard resulted in a Greeneville man being charged with reckless endangerment. Marshall L. Mammon, 37, of 403 S. Unaka St., was also charged with reckless driving, driving without a license and cited for a violation of the open container law. A Greeneville police officer on his way home saw a man driving a car recklessly and endangering other drivers on Tusculum Boulevard near Hope Road. The car, driven by Mammon, was attempting to pass a sport utility vehicle in the center turn lane on Tusculum Boulevard, placing other drivers “at risk of serious bodily injury,” Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The car swerved in front of the SUV, causing it to stop. Mammon got out of the car and was approaching the SUV. The driver later told police he was in fear of harm from the road rage incident and drove around the car blocking the SUV. A traffic stop was conducted on Mammon, who did not have a driver’s license and had an open container of Fireball alcohol in the front seat, the report said. Mammon was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Damiyon Phillips, 21, of 105 Oakland Park, was charged about 10 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Phillips was driving a Jeep with one headlight out, leading to the traffic stop in the parking lot of Mountain Motor Sports, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. Phillips told police he did not have a driver’s license. He admitted to having marijuana in his pocket and told officers a toy gun was in the center console. A K-9 on scene alerted to the driver’s side of the vehicle. A backpack was found that contained a glass pipe, a digital scale and a container holding suspected marijuana, along with a grinder found in a pair of shoes also inside the backpack. Phillips was also cited for driving without a license, a light law violation and having an expired registration. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A man and woman were charged with drug possession offenses about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after sheriff’s deputies investigated a possible domestic altercation in the 600 block of Hartman Lane. Deputies received a report about a man and woman fighting in the front yard before leaving in a car. The car was stopped in the 1200 block of Hartman Lane, Deputy Thomas Culler said in a report. Victoria R. Scott, 30, of 143 Trails End Lane, admitted to striking the alleged victim. Scott was charged with domestic assault, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Daniel A. Jennings, 41, of 45 Raders Sidetrack Road, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. A small amount of suspected methamphetamine and glass pipe were found on Scott. Jennings had a plastic bag containing more than two grams of suspected meth, the report said. A “loaded” syringe was also found on Jennings. Scott and Jennings were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Friday in court.
Items owned by Greene County Chancery Court being stored at a Grant Street house before being auctioned were reported stolen on Wednesday. Property including a dryer, furnace, dishwasher, lumber, a washing machine, metal siding, drywall, eight doors, a refrigerator and a stove were all stolen or vandalized, sheriff’s Sgt. David Love said in a report. A neighbor who owns the property told deputies that he saw someone on the property about three weeks ago loading items from the house into a vehicle. The value of the stolen items and vandalism to the property is estimated to total about $20,000.{&end}