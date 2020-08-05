Shannon M. Howard, 46, of 119 Guinn Drive, was charged Monday night by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies went to the Super 8 motel on Speedway Lane in Bulls Gap on a warrants check. Howard was also served active arrest warrants for failure to appear and violation of probation, Deputy Mark Crum said in a report. Howard was in a motel room. She had a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine, three empty plastic bags and a cut straw. Howard was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Michael Eric Sexton, 41, of 605 Billy Bible Road, was charged Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault and possession of a handgun while under the influence. Sexton threatened over the phone to shoot the alleged victim and went to a Lonesome Pine Trail address with a loaded handgun where the victim was staying. The alleged victim ran from the house and called for help after Sexton arrived, the report said. Sexton was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Donnie E. Johnson, 45, of 1005 Raders Sidetrack Road, was taken into custody early Monday in connection with a vehicle theft and charged with theft of property, sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Chuck Humphreys said in a report. Johnson allegedly took a 2002 Nissan pickup truck between March 15 and April 15 from a Bishop Loop address and later sold it for $400, the report said. The truck is valued at $5,000. Johnson was also served an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A Bulls Gap woman suffered minor injuries in a rollover wreck about 9:15 a.m. Monday on Gap Creek Road near Interstate 81, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report. Caldelaria Zapata. 45, told troopers she was southbound on Gap Creek Road when her steering “became hard to turn” and the 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe went off the left side of the road, striking an embankment and overturning on the left passenger side. Zapata had minor injuries to her left arm and shoulder but refused treatment rom Greene County-Greeneville EMS, the report said. Zapata was wearing a seat belt. Also on scene were the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad and the United Volunteer Fire Department.
A former employee of the Quick Stop Market at 6736 W. Andrew Johnson Highway allegedly took $424 from the cash resister between July 22 and 29 while working, sheriff’s Deputy Robert Mathes said in a report. The store manager told deputies that in reviewing store video, she saw the former employee taking money from the cash register and placing it in his wallet. In one video, another store employee watched as the man took money and placed it in his wallet, the report said. When the man was fired, he “didn’t even ask why,” the report said.
A man allegedly involved in a domestic assault incident early July 29 in an apartment on the 70 Bypass was taken into custody Monday by sheriff’s deputies. Charged with domestic assault was Daniel Edward Vail, 31, of 1600 70 Bypass. Deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call where a woman could be heard screaming in the background, Deputy Cody Greene said in a report. The alleged victim said that she and Vail had argued and he made an “aggressive stance” as if he was going to hit her, the report said. Vail took the alleged victim’s cellphone when she tried to call 911. He was gone when deputies arrived. Vail had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A home-made utility trailer was stolen between Thursday and Saturday from a property in the 800 block of Union Chapel Road in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy John Stills said in a report. The victim said the trailer was taken from a field across from his house. The black-painted 10-foot trailer is valued at $800.
A house and car were vandalized with eggs and other items about 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Walkertown Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The victim told deputies she had just laid down when she heard a noise outside. She and a witness went outside and found that nine eggs and two drink cans had been thrown at the house and a car parked near it. The cans were thrown against the house, causing damage to the siding.
An Xbox video game console was stolen between Thursday and Friday from a car parked in the 1900 block of Fishpond Road in Chuckey. The theft was reported Saturday to sheriff’s deputies. The owner left the Xbox on the floorboard of the car on Thursday and noticed it missing Friday but thought his girlfriend had it. The victim realized the gaming console was stolen on Saturday. The Xbox is valued at $600.
An apartment on Trails End Lane in Mosheim was burglarized Friday, sheriff’s Sgt. David Love said in a report. The occupants told deputies that when they weren’t home, someone forced entry by breaking a ground-level window, exiting through the apartment door. The apartment was ransacked. Two pairs of women’s underwear, valued at $40, were stolen. Damage to a double-pane window and window screen totals $550.
A Mohawk resident who ordered a $22 car part on eBay on July 13 later discovered $1,069 was stolen by someone using her PayPal account. The theft occurred between July 13 and 31, sheriff’s Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. After ordering the car part, the victim noticed charges were made using the PayPal account, including a $900 direct charge and a $169 refund. The victim contacted PayPal and cancelled her account. The theft remains under investigation.
Two partially clothed individuals were charged with public intoxication over the weekend. Charged in separate incidents were Cindy Joyce Collins, 40, of 1821 Fairview Road, Afton; and Randall E. Tweed, 39, of 620 Tweed Springs Road. Sheriff’s deputies responded early Sunday to an Everhart Drive address. A shirt was seen next to a car in a driveway with the passenger rear side door open. The car owner told sheriff’s deputies that a woman was seen inside the car. As deputies spoke with the person who called them, they were approached by Collins, who wasn’t wearing a shirt. Collins told them she didn’t know where her shirt was until the one on the ground was pointed out to her. Collins was allegedly intoxicated and had difficulty keeping her eyes open, a report said. Greeneville police received a complaint on Friday afternoon about a man identified as Tweed walking on Mason Street near Apple Street wearing a white shirt with his pants pulled down to his knees. Tweed appeared intoxicated and did poorly on field sobriety tests, a report said. Collins and Tweed both had first appearances Friday in court.