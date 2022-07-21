Bobby L. Hensley, 34, who listed a Greeneville post office box, was charged shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kimberly Marie Morin, 48, listed as homeless, who was walking with Hensley in the 3900 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway, was charged with criminal impersonation, Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The alleged domestic assault victim told deputies that Hensley went to the homeless camp she was staying at and threatened her with a knife. Morin allegedly gave deputies a false name. While Hensley was being searched at the Greene County Detention Center, small plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine were found in a pants pocket. A glass pipe and two syringes were found in Hensley’s backpack, the report said. Hensley and Morin were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Friday in court.
A Rogersville woman allegedly joyriding in a relative’s vehicle was charged about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with felony possession of methamphetamine. Lashaye K. Catron, 24, of Beech Creek Road, will also be charged with joyriding, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Main Street on a sport utility vehicle with non-functioning brake lights. Catron “appeared nervous and jittery,” the report said. A search of the SUV located a plastic container holding about 3.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine. There was an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the SUV. Passenger Curtis J. Allen, 63, of 50 Holland Lane, told police the drink and others in the vehicle were his. Allen was charged with public intoxication. A relative of Catron told police that Catron used a spare key to the SUV and took it without permission. Catron and Allen were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Friday in court.
Darryl L. Kelkites, 32, of South Austin Springs Road, Johnson City, was charged with resisting arrest Wednesday morning while Greeneville police officers were trying to take him into custody on an active arrest warrant at a home in the 300 block of Cherry Street. An officer saw a vehicle parked outside a house known to belong to Kelkites, who had an arrest warrant in Greene County for violation of probation. Kelkites was in the house but could not immediately be located, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. A cabinet blocked stairs to the basement. Officers went to the basement door and located Kelkites, who allegedly resisted and tried to pull away. Kelkites was taken to the ground and continued to struggle with officers and got one arm free, the report said. A “drive stun” was used to gain control of Kelkites’ arm and handcuffs were applied, the report said. Kelkites was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Hugh B. Kilday, 63, of 1805 Delwood Circle, was charged about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were called to the parking lot of the Dollar Tree store in the 3800 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway about a man “who appeared to be passed out at the wheel” of a car, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. Police woke up Kilday, who appeared disoriented and was allegedly unsteady on his feet after getting out of the car. Some field sobriety tests were given, but Kilday told officers medical conditions prevented him from taking others. A glass pipe “believed to have been used to smoke methamphetamine” was found in one of Kilday’s pockets, the report said. Kilday refused a blood test and a warrant was obtained from a judge to draw blood, the report said. Kilday was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Amber N. Ricker, of 24 Granite Lane, was charged about 2 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule V drug. Police located Ricker and a man walking with her toward the McDonald’s restaurant on Tusculum Boulevard. Police had received complaints about people trespassing and leaving syringes and drug paraphernalia on a nearby playground, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Ricker denied having any drugs on her but closed her right hand after taking it out of a shorts pocket. She admitted having methamphetamine and Suboxone in her hand, the report said. Two Gabapentin tablets were found in one of Ricker’s pockets, the report said. Ricker was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court. A glass pipe found on the man with her was placed into evidence for destruction.
A Whitesburg man who allegedly shoplifted merchandise from Walmart Tuesday was also charged with drug possession offenses by Greeneville police. Joshua T. Wells, 40, was charged with shoplifting-theft of services, methamphetamine possession and possession of a Schedule II drug. Police responded about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday to the Walmart parking lot and were directed to a passenger sitting in a car identified as Wells. A loss prevention employee told officers a woman with Wells was in custody inside the store. A search of Wells located 14 Lortab pills and a plastic bag containing about three-quarters of a gram of suspected meth, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. The female suspect, Brittney Ramirez, was detained inside the store. Loss prevention told police that Ramirez selected 36 items worth $266, placed them in a purse and then tried to leave the store. Wells “helped her pick some of the items and helped conceal her from the cameras,” the report said. A shoplifting-theft of services summons will be issued by Walmart to Ramirez. Wells was also issued a summons for shoplifting and taken into custody on the drug charges. He is held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Kiefer N. McClanahan, 30, of 113 Lobo Loop, was charged about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after deputies responded to a call about vehicles parked in the roadway. Deputies had been at the address for the same issue in the past, and McClanahan was told one of the vehicles would be towed, Sgt. Anthony Pruitt said in a report. McClanahan got in the vehicle and shut the door before starting it. He was warned he could be arrested and got out of the running vehicle and started walking toward the house, allegedly refusing commands to stop. Another deputy arrived and McClanahan allegedly refused to put his hands behind his back and pulled away, the report said. McClanahan “continued to resist being cuffed” and was stunned with a Taser, but allegedly continued to resist deputies. He was Tased twice more to gain compliance, the report said. A woman identified in the report got into the vehicle during the encounter and drove off, the report said. McClanahan was taken into custody pending a first scheduled court appearance Wednesday.
Tyler L. Smith, 35, of 495 Pritchard Road, Limestone, was taken into custody Tuesday night by Greeneville police on active arrest warrants after officers responded to a call at a business in the 800 block of West Church Street about a man “flashing” people in the parking lot. Police responded about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday after receiving the complaint, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Smith, wearing shorts, was the person allegedly “flashing” people, the report said. A records check showed that Smith had active warrants for violation of probation. He was held pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A Timber Ridge Road man was swindled out of $1,500 Monday by a computer scam, sheriff’s Sgt. John Stills said in a report. The victim told deputies Tuesday that when he was on his computer “when it started flashing something about calling Microsoft and when he called them they told him to buy gift cards in amount of 1500 dollars to send them and they would fix the computer,” the report said. The victim complied with the instructions. He contacted his bank about the issue, the report said.
Four tires and rims were stolen between Monday and Tuesday morning from a sport utility vehicle parked in front of a business in the 300 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Alison Brooks said in a report. The SUV owner, of Chuckey, parked the SUV at the business to sell it, the report said. A flashlight was left at the scene. The tires and rims have an estimated value of $2,500.
A weed trimmer and chain saw were stolen between Friday and Tuesday from two sheds in the 900 block of Holder Road in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The sheds were broken into, the report said. The items have a combined value of $80. A suspect is named in the report.