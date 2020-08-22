Roy Lee Roberts, 54, was charged early Friday with aggravated domestic assault and aggravated assault in connection with an incident in the 1300 block of Sunnyside Road. The alleged victim said he went to check on the well-being of a neighbor, and Roberts “swung the door open and pointed a gun at him threatening to shoot him,” Deputy Robert Mathes said in a report. The alleged victim was scared and left. A second alleged victim was uncooperative with deputies. Roberts was charged after several interviews with a detective. During a pat-down search, four spent shell casings were found in one of his pants pockets, the report said. Roberts was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Chad J. Whitson, 46, of 122 Powell St., was charged Thursday afternoon by Greeneville police with domestic assault in the 1600 block of the 70 Bypass. Police spoke to the alleged victim, who said that Whitson had struck her in the left eye during an argument. Whitson was gone when police arrived, but was located walking on West Andrew Johnson Highway near Lonesome Pine Trail, Offcer Ethan Parton said in a report. A records check showed that Whitson had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. Whitson was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A domestic assault warrant was issued early Friday for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in an apartment in the 200 block of Lynn Avenue. The alleged victim told Greeneville police that the man broke glass items in her bedroom, struck her in the face with his hand, pinned her against kitchen cabinets and “slammed her on the floor and placed her in a choke hold,” a report said. The suspect left before police arrived. The alleged victim did not need medical attention at the scene, Officer Bryan Wright said in a report.
A utility trailer and other possessions were stolen between July 25 and Thursday from a property in the 2300 block of Asheville Highway, sheriff’s Deputy William Carr said in a report. The victim told deputies several items of property he owns have gone missing over the last few weeks. Also stolen were two PVC pipe deer feeders, plywood sheet and a tobacco jack. The combined value of the 4-by-8 foot tilt trailer and other stolen items totals about $850.
A door knob was damaged during a garage break-in Thursday in the 1500 block of Sunnydale Road, sheriff’s Deputy John Stills said in a report. Tools inside the garage was moved but nothing was discovered missing. Damage to the door totals $200. A possible suspect is named in the report.