Rebecca D. Shelton, 40, of 296 Middle Creek Road, Afton, was charged about 1 a.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with sale or delivery of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property following after a car was stopped in the 4100 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway. A car without a functioning headlight was seen being driven by Shelton. A patrol car turned around and a traffic stop was made. A records check showed the car was reported stolen out of Sullivan County, Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. A K-9 search was conducted. K-9 Loki alerted on the car. A search located a bag containing suspected methamphetamine. A zip pouch found in the car contained additional suspected meth, a scale and clear plastic bags used to package drugs, the report said. Also found in the car was a glass pipe containing suspected meth and a torch-style lighter. After Shelton was placed in a patrol car, more suspected meth was found in a cigarette pack and in a black pill container on a key chain. Nearly two grams of suspected meth were seized. Shelton was held on bond ending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Broc A. Daugherty, 26, of 116 Unaka St., was charged with driving under the influence by Greeneville police after officers responded about 4 a.m. Sunday to a vehicle crash and fire in the 1300 block of West Main Street. As Greeneville firefighters extinguished the fire, an officer saw a possibly intoxicated man walking nearby. The man, identified as Daugherty, was allegedly stumbling in the road and trying to elude police by hiding behind bushes and trees, Officer Anthony Price said in a report. Daugherty allegedly admitted to being the driver and told police he “had a few” drinks before driving. Daugherty was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital for treatment of injuries. He was served several hours later with an arrest warrant for DUI upon release. Daugherty was held on $1,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
David E. Townsend, 54, of 635 Cocke County Road, was charged about 2:30 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence following a crash wth injuries on St. James Road at the intersection with Newport Highway. Townsend, the driver, had a strong odor of alcohol and did poorly on field sobriety tests, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. Townsend was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A state probation officer on a warrants check Friday afternoon notified sheriff’s deputies that a firearm was seen on the front seat of a pickup truck owned by a convicted felon. Other guns and ammunition were also found on the property. Hugh J. McKay II, 33, of 590 E. Allens Bridge Road, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. McKay was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jerry T. Bell, 54, of 335 Hightop Road, Midway, was charged Friday afternoon by Greeneville police with resisiting arrest, disorderly conduct and possession of a Schedule II drug. A records check showed Bell had an active arrest warrant for sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug-methamphetamine, Officer Brandon Ricker said in a report. Police responded about 12:10 p.m. Friday to a complaint about a man seen kicking and punching a sport utility vehicle at the Classic Car Wash, 3585 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. Bell was located nearby. As he approached officers he was waving an unknown item in his hand, the report said. Several knives were visible on Bell, who allegedly refused to drop what he was holding. Bell was taken to the ground by officers. Found on Bell were four suspected oxycodone tablets, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and a syringe. Bell was held without bond ending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Tyler W. Franklin, 27, of 100 S. Rufe Taylor Road, was charged Saturday afternoon by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police were called about 5:50 p.m. Saturday to a nearby South Rufe Taylor Road address. The alleged victim told police Franklin threatened him with a taser after allegedly taking possessions from the victim’s room and becoming irate when confronted about it, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. The alleged victim said Franklin’s actions placed him in fear for his safety because of past actions by Franklin, who was taken into custody. Franklin was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court. A pickup truck tire was slashed between Thursday night and Friday in the parking lot of the Hidden Oaks Apartments on West Summer Street, Greeneville police Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The owner thought he had a flat tire Friday morning but discovered it had been cut. The victim told police he told three women in a car on Thursday not to park in a neighboring spot, leading to an argument. They are listed as potential suspects. The tire is valued at about $200.