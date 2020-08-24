A North Carolina man was charged Friday morning by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence following a three-vehicle pileup on southbound Interstate 81 that tied up rush-hour traffic. No injuries were reported.
Francisco Vargas, 46, of Boone, lost control of the Nissan sedan he was driving and the car struck the guide rail. It came to rest in one of the southbound lanes and was struck by a Subaru sedan driven by 25-year-old Taylor Kyte, of Blountville. A southbound tractor-trailer driven by 51-year-old Kenneth Ford, of Morristown, then struck the Subaru, the crash report said. Vargas was also charged with driving without a license, having no vehicle insurance and cited for having an open container of alcohol. The wreck happened about 6:50 a.m. Friday near I-81 Exit 23. Vargas was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Martin W. Britton, of 7600 Lonesome Pine Trail, was charged abut 5:45 p.m. Friday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule VI drug and driving on a suspended license-2nd offense. Britton was driving a car pulled over by Greeneville police in the 2800 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. He told police his driver’s license was suspended for failure to pay fines and he did not have vehicle insurance, Officer Cody Greene said in a report.
Britton was asked if he had anything illegal in the car and he responded that he had 13 grams of marijuana in the glove compartment. The marijuana was subsequently located, the report said. Britton was also cited for having no insurance and a registration violation, and issued a criminal summons to appear Monday in court on the other offenses.
Counterfeit currency was identified Friday afternoon at the Heritage Bank branch at 1114 Church St., Greeneville police Officer Louis Calobrisi said in a report. The bill was passed at the Dairy Dream restaurant on U.S. 11E in Bulls Gap. A bank clerk found the counterfeit bill in a deposit from the Hawkins County restaurant after the business owners asked to verify its authenticity. The bull was confirmed to be counterfeit and not deposited at the bank, the report said. The business owners left before police arrived at the bank. The bfae $20 bill was taken into evidence.
Information from a credit card belonging to a Church Hill woman was used without her permission on June 26 to make nearly $643 in purchases at Walmart, Greeneville police Officer Cody Greene said in a report. The fraud was reported Sunday. The credit card was activated on June 26. A suspect named in the report set up a new account using information from the first card, transferred money from the card and used it to make the purchases at Walmart, the report said.
The case remains under investigation.