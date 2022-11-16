A vacuum was vandalized about 6:45 p.m Monday in the 1300 block of Snapps Ferry Road, according to a report by the Greeneville Police department. Officer Jacob Sasscer responded to the scene where an employee told police a customer’s vehicle had made contact with a fixed vacuum. The employee said the suspect parked his car at a pump and the vehicle traveled across the parking lot and hit the vacuum. According to the report, the employee told police that the suspect got into his vehicle and left the scene. The total value of damage is $4,000. Video surveillance has been made available.
Allison P. Everetts, 25, of 546 Treadway Trail, Telford, was charged about 7:12 a.m Tuesday with disorderly conduct, possession of schedule VI drug and possession of contraband in a penal institute by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Jerry Goforth responded to the 2200 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway where dispatch received a call about a female standing at the side of the highway, reportedly screaming at traffic. Law enforcement advised Everetts to stay out of the roadway but the suspect then walked into the highway between Rankin Drive and East Andrew Johnson Highway, Goforth said in a report. Police removed the suspect from the roadway and transported her to the Greene County Detention Center. A search of the suspect in the jail found her to be in possession of marijuana. Everetts was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a Ford SUV sometime between 10:30 a.m and 2 p.m Sunday in the parking lot of Greene County Farmers Co-Op at 1414 W. Main St., according to a report by the Greeneville Police department. Officer Ethan Parton responded to complaint where the victim told law enforcement at the police department office that he was inside taking inventory when the incident occurred. The victim told police there is video footage of the robbery. The total value of stolen goods is $1,500.