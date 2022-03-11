Adam R. Knight, 34, of 1690 Pates Hill Road, was charged about 9 p.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense following a traffic stop on West Summer Street. Knight’s car was “right up on the bumper” of a truck, causing the truck driver to get out and check for damage. Knight had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. Knight allegedly admitted he was intoxicated and did poorly on field sobriety tests. A records check showed his driver’s license was revoked and he had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. Knight was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Joshua R. Blitzer, of 1050 House Road, was charged about 1:20 a.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with driving on a revoked license-3rd offense following a traffic stop on Old Asheville Highway. Blitzer and a passenger were seen leaving “a known drug house” on Asheville Highway and the traffic stop was conducted for a muffler law violation, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. A K-9 arrived and alerted on the car driven by Blitzer. Suspected methamphetamine residue was found on the car operations manual in the glove compartment, along with a rolled-up dollar bill, the report said. A records check showed two previous driving on a revoked license charges filed against Blitzer. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Authorities are looking for a man sought on an arrest warrant in Georgia. Greeneville police received a call shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday about a man attempting to remove an ankle monitor in a car in the parking lot of the Dollar General Market on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Bolt cutters were on the passenger seat, but the ankle monitor was intact. A records check showed the man was wanted in Georgia. He gave police an Afton address. After police told the man he would be detained, he drove out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed toward East Andrew Johnson Highway. Officers were not able to locate the car. Several hours later, the ankle monitor was found in grass in the 3100 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway near Dunkin Donuts. “Georgia authorities pinged the monitor to this address in (Greeneville) and it was recovered by Greeneville Police Department officers,” a report said. The ankle monitor was placed into evidence.
A car was stolen early Thursday from the 100 block of South Highland Avenue. The owner, from Knoxville, told Greeneville police people were “in and out” of the address the car was stolen from during the night, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The theft was report Thursday afternoon. The black 2016 Honda Civic is valued at $10,000.
Power tools were stolen between March 3 and Thursday from a mobile home in the first block of Morse Lane, Greeneville police Officer Brandon Ricker said in a report. The victims were working on an unoccupied trailer in the Ravenwood Mobile Home Park, Items stolen include a saw, cordless drills, Sawzall, portable radio and a construction light. A lock was forced to provide entry. The items have a combined value of about $400.
A semi trailer stolen in February from the Walmart Distribution parking lot on Pottertown Road was tracked through several states by an investigator, sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. The J.B. Hunt-owned trailer was not scheduled for another load after it was parked about Feb. 17 in Midway but was later seen in Jersey City, New Jersey, and recently located through GPS in Missoula, Montana. A J.B. Hunt investigator has video and pictures of the stolen trailer attached to a truck and images of the driver. The trailer is valued at $23,775.