Troy A. Willett, 50, of 1439 Mount Carmel Road, was charged about 6:45 a.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of prohibited weapons. A clerk in a Dodson Pike convenience store told deputies that Willett came into the store “wearing handcuffs, had a baton and was talking into a walkie-talkie.” Willett attempted to cash a check at the store, Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. Willett was located walking nearby. Suspected methamphetamine was found during a pat-down search, along with a baton and the other items seen by the store clerk. A records check showed Willett had active violation of probation and child support arrest warrants. Willett was held without bond pending a first appearance in court.
Jason C. Brinkley, 43, of Indian Mound in Stewart County, was charged Monday morning by Greeneville police with filing a false report. Officers were called about 9:20 a.m. Monday to a room at the Days Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway by Brinkley, who claimed there “were people outside his hotel room trying to fight him,” a report said. Beginning on Sunday, police were called multiple times to the location “for the same allegation with no evidence,” Sgt. Kristina St. Laurent said in a report. Brinkley was told he would be charged if he continued making calls to 911 Dispatch. Brinkley was held on bond pending a first appearance in court.
Tiffany L. Phelps, 34, of 1060 Old Stage Road, was charged about 3 a.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication after a caller saw her naked on a Cedar Creek Road porch. Phelps “appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants,” the report said. She was held on bond pending a first appearance in court.
Ivey P. Stills, 23, of Three Springs Road, Russellville, was charged about 4:50 a.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with criminal impersonation. Stills was seen “walking in circles” on Church Hill Road in a rain storm, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. She allegedly gave deputies a false name. Stills’ identity was learned and she was taken into custody pending a first appearance in court.
A lawn mower, weed trimmer and leaf blower were stolen between Sunday and Monday from a property in the 500 block of North Hill Street, Greeneville police Officer Louis Calobrisi said in a report. The items were stolen from a carport behind a house. They have a combined value of $800.
Two security cameras were stolen Sunday night from Beamer’s Floors N More, 4185 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. About 6:50 a.m. Sunday, a Dodge or Chrysler minivan pulled into the business parking lot and a man was seen on camera footage working on the van. He stopped and walked over to the storefront and turned the cameras over so they were pointed at the ground, the report said. About 10 p.m. Sunday, a man wearing a mask pulled into to the parking lot, walked to the storefront and took both cameras. The Blink security cameras are valued at $100 each.
A catalytic converter was stolen Friday afternoon from a Chevrolet pickup truck while the owner was out on the Nolichucky River. The truck was parked at a Little Chuckey Road location. The theft was reported Saturday. When the owner started the truck, he “noticed it was extremely loud,” Deputy Rickey May said in a report. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.
A car stolen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday from the 1300 block of Chuckey Pike was later found crashed into a ditch on Horse Creek Park Road. The 2013 Chevrolet had run off the road into the ditch, causing damage. The car was unoccupied. An empty beer bottle was in the cup holder, Deputy Steven Smith said in a report. Damage is about $1,000. A suspect is named in the report.
A lawn mower and other possessions were stolen about 3 p.m. Saturday from a property in the 1800 block of Shelton Mission Road, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. A witness told deputies that a man pulled into the driveway in a four-wheeler, went to the front door and asked if anyone was home before taking the push mower, an air compressor and an extension cord. The suspect was wearing a helmet. The stolen items have a combined value of about $325.
A weed trimmer, chain saw and other possessions were stolen Saturday afternoon from a property in the 100 block of Morgan Loop, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. A suspect named in the report was seen driving on Morgan Loop in a pickup truck, the report said. Also stolen were a portable air tank and a lawn mower blade sharpener. The combined value of the items exceeds $400.
A motorcycle was stolen Sunday from the 1900 block of Culbertson Road, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The 2019 Yamaha TTR dirt bike was last seen on the property about 2 a.m. Sunday parked next to a shed. It is valued at $11,000. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A weed trimmer and other possessions were stolen Sunday afternoon from a property in the 400 block of Sentelle Road, sheriff’s Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. The victim told deputies he was at a family gathering when the lock to his garage was cut and it was entered. Also stolen were a tool set, hand tools, two tool boxes and three gas cans. The items have a combined value exceeding $550.