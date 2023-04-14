A fugitive from justice in Texas turned herself in early Friday to Greeneville police. Police were on another call about 12:05 a.m. Friday when they came in contact with Traci Joan Patrick, 21, of Burleson, Texas, at the Andrew Johnson Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Patrick approached and asked for help. Patrick “advised officers that she had a warrant out of Texas,” Officer Will Ervin said in a report. A records check showed Patrick had an extraditable warrant out of Texas and authorities there confirmed through 911 Dispatch that they would extradite her, the report said. Patrick was held pending a first appearance Friday in court.
A dehumidifier, dishes, china and a clock were among items stolen between Tuesday and Thursday in the burglary of a house in the first block of Browns Bridge Road, sheriff’s Deputy George Ball said in a report. A neighbor checking on the house Thursday “stated the burglar(s) have destroyed the inside of the house,” the report said. Items stolen are valued at more than $600.
A motorcycle was stolen about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday from the front porch of a house in the 200 block of Fairview Road in Afton. The theft was discovered Thursday and reported to sheriff’s deputies. Security camera footage from a neighboring property shows a pickup truck drive past the house and then return in the opposite direction around the time the motorcycle was stolen, sheriff’s Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. The 2002 Yamaha TTR 125 is valued at $1,200.