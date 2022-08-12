Edward Jerome Nettles, 39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was taken into custody Thursday night by sheriff’s deputies after a records check showed he had an active fugitive from justice warrant issued in Georgia. Nettles was in a tractor-trailer parked in the 10000 block of Lonesome Pine Trail in Bulls Gap, Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. Theft of property is among charges Nettles is sought on in Georgia. Nettles was taken into custody pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.
Candice Jo Pricenor, 33, of 218 Wilhoit Road, Chuckey, was charged Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with introduction of contraband into a penal institution. A scan after an earlier arrest showed Pricenor had a foreign object in her. She was later taken to be rescanned and a plastic bottle with liquid in it was found in the back seat of a patrol car. Pricenor allegedly admitted the bottle was hers and the liquid contained drugs, the report said. Pricenor has a scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Greeneville police continue an investigation into embezzlement from a Dollar General store. Police were called Thursday to the Dollar General store at 1401 W. Main St. and spoke to managers, who said an employee had stolen more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the business. The employee allegedly admitted taking the items and signed a statement to that effect, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. More merchandise is believed to have been taken by the suspect and managers are compiling a list of other missing items, the report said. No charges had been filed as of Thursday. Surveillance video is available.