Two people were injured about 2:10 p.m. Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in front of Walmart. The driver of one of the vehicles, 48-year-old Crystal D. Smith, of 99 Live Oak Lane, was charged after the crash by Greeneville police with driving on a revoked license, having no proof of insurance and failing to stop at a red light at the intersection. A crash report said that Smith was driving a Toyota Camry westbound on East Andrew Johnson Highway that struck a Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle turning onto the roadway on a green light. The SUV was struck near the driver’s side door. Driver Johnie D. Smith and passenger Ronda G. Teague suffered non-incapacitating injuries and were taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital East for treatment. Crystal Smith was not injured. She allegedly admitted to not having insurance and running the red light, causing the crash, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. Crystal Smith was taken into custody pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Donald Jay Chrisman, 44, of 406 Elk St., was taken into custody early Saturday and charged by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Chrisman was charged with domestic assault in connection with an incident earlier in the night. Police received word Chrisman was at the Elk Street apartment and was taken into custody, Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. Chrisman was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Justin D. Brown, 37, of 205 Royce St., was charged Friday night by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and other offenses. Police were dispatched to an address in the 100 block of Holt Court about a man passed out behind the wheel of a car. The car was running and a man was in the driver’s seat, Officer Cody Greene said in a report. Officers saw a red plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine in the lap of a man identified as Brown. He was “disoriented and confused” after being awakened and sweating profusely, the report said. Two Xanax pills were found in the car after Brown was taken into custody. The meth weighed three-tenths of a gram, the report said. Brown was also charged with violation of the implied consent law, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, driving on a revoked license and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Brown was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Darryl M. Caldwell, 57, 28, of 340 Cox Road, was charged about 11:30 a.m. Friday by Greeneville police with possession of Schedule II drugs and criminal trespass. Police investigated a reported trespasser at the YMCA soccer park on Crum Street and West Bernard Avenue. Caldwell had been trespassed from the property on June 26, 2019, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. A small plastic bag containing about a quarter-gram of methamphetamine was found on the ground next to Caldwell, the report said. Caldwell was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Curtis M. Lawn, 28, of 795 Greene Mountain Road, was charged Friday afternoon by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lawn was also served active arrest warrants. Greeneville officers were notified by Tusculum police Chief Danny Greene that he was following a sport utility vehicle in the 1400 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. A Greeneville officer got behind the SUV, which pulled into the parking lot of Harbor Freight Tools. A records check showed that Lawn had two active arrest warrants for violation of probation, Officer Jordan Williams said. After Lawn was placed under arrest, about four-tenths of a gram of methamphetamine was found in his pockets, along with a syringe and several plastic bags. Lawn was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A lawn mower was damaged in an apparent theft attempt early Friday at Greene County Kubota, 1515 Industrial Road, Greeneville police Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. About 5:30 a.m. Friday, the business received a exterior motion alarm call. A review of security camera footage showed a man dressed in black who unbolted a locked gate to access the Zero-Turn lawn mowers in a fenced-in area. The man tampered with one of the lawn mowers, damaging the key switch that starts the motor, the report said. A damage estimate will be determined. The incident remains under investigation.
A Dodge Ram pickup truck and landscape trailer stolen between Thursday night and Friday morning from the 600 block of North Main Street was recovered nearby a short time later, Greeneville police Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. The vehicle and trailer were last seen about 5 p.m. Thursday. On Friday morning, a locked gate was found damaged and the vehicle and trailer removed. The truck keys were located and it was driven off the property, damaging the gate and trailer. Multiple tool boxes on the property were gone through, the report said. The truck was found about 30 minutes later one block away from the business. A bank credit card was missing. Damages to the truck and gate exceed $300. A boot print on the rear bumper of the truck was photographed. The theft remains under investigation.