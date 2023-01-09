Xavier Lane Fontenot, 25, of Ragley, Louisiana, was charged about 1:45 a.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Fontenot was also cited for speeding and driving without a license, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. Police using radar paced a car driven by Fontenot at 90 mph in a 40 mph speed zone. A traffic stop was conducted in the 1700 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. When patrol car lights and siren were activated, Fontenot allegedly “slammed on (the) brakes and almost wrecked into the median” before making a U-turn in a hotel parking lot, the report said. Fontenot gave off an odor of alcohol while speaking with officers. He did poorly on field sobriety tests and “commented multiple times that he was intoxicated,” the report said. Fontenot was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Somphong Phommachanh, of 609 Asheville Highway, was charged about 7:30 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were called to a possible wreck on Lincoln Drive at Asheville Highway and located a pickup that had went into a ditch and was stuck in mud, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. Phommachanh was standing outside the truck, and told police he could not make it up a steep hill. He “smelled strongly of marijuana” and admitted that he was the driver, the report said. Phommachanh could not complete field sobriety tests. He allegedly admitted to drinking a beer and smoking marijuana earlier. A glass pipe with suspected marijuana residue was found on the center console of the truck. Phommachanh was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
David E. Bobbin, 52, of Cypress Street, Kingsport, was charged about 11:45 p.m. Friday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug, resisting arrest, criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia in the parking lot of a business in the 2100 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. A records check found that Bobbin also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. An officer on patrol saw a man “stumbling around in the parking lot of a closed business” and stopped to investigate, the report said. Bobbin allegedly gave police a false name. A fingerprint scanner was used to identify Bobbin, who was found to have the active warrant. During the identification process. Bobbin allegedly tried to run from officers. A search after arrest located a container holding three grams of suspected methamphetamine, a burnt glass pipe and a syringe. Bobbin was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Steven G. Penczu, 60, of 406 Juniper St., was charged about 11 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with domestic assault and violation of a domestic violence order of protection, Officer Charles Story said in a report. Police went to the address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said he and Penczu were in a verbal argument when Penczu allegedly threw a dog crate at him, hitting his face and causing a bruise. A records check showed an active court order of protection against Penczu prohibiting contact with another occupant of the house. Penczu was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A man going through vehicles early Saturday parked on East Hawthorne Court stole a purse containing $300 in cash, keys, credit cards and identification documents from one of them, Greeneville police Officer Will Ervin said in a report. The theft from the sport utility vehicle occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Hawthorne Court. The male suspect, who was recorded on a security camera, was wearing black shorts, a black hoodie, and black shoes with white soles. He is also seen “looking around vehicles at neighboring houses,” the report said. The theft was reported Sunday. Additional video footage is available to investigators.
Greeneville police are investigating the theft of a sport utility vehicle between 2 and 5 a.m. Friday from the parking lot of Greeneville Community Hospital. The owner told police she was in the hospital when the SUV was stolen. A suspect is named in the report. The 2015 Nissan Rogue is valued at $13,000.
A rifle was reported stolen from a house in the 400 block of West Irish Street, Greeneville police Officer Anthony Price said in a report. The owner told police he left the rifle at a friend’s house to be cleaned. When he went to the house on Jan. 1 to pick it up, he was told it had been stolen. The rifle was reported stolen Saturday. A suspect who allegedly found the rifle in a closet and took it is named in the report. The Stag Arms AR-15 firearm is valued at $800.