Signs and a seed spreader were taken from the YMCA soccer park at 147 West Bernard Ave. with an officer responding at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday. An employee with the YMCA reported thefts from the soccer park, saying that homeless people are taking advertising signs off the fence and taking them into the woods to use as shelter. There was also a seed spreader taken. The items were located in the woods behind the soccer park.
James Jones was charged with public intoxication on Friday at about 8:30 p.m. A Greeneville Police officer made contact with Jones who was standing outside room 214 at the Days Inn motel at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway. The current resident staying in room 214 told the officer that James was creating a disturbance due to being intoxicated. James was not staying at the motel. James did not have a place to go and was a danger to himself due to being intoxicated, according to the police report. James was arrested and transported to Greene County Detention Center without incident.
A victim who thought she was buying an iPhone 12 Pro cell phone through Facebook lost $300 on Saturday at about 1 p.m. The victim stated that the seller agreed to meet the victim with the phone if she paid her for it first. The victim sent $300 on Cash App for the phone. Now the victim has not been able to reach the seller by phone and stated that when she calls, the seller hangs up. The seller's town of residence is listed as Mountain City, Tennessee, on her Facebook account, according to the police report. The victim has requested a refund on Cash App for the $300.
A counterfeit $10 bill was found in a cash register at KFC at 1735 E. Andrew Johnson Highway at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. An employee of KFC called to report the counterfeit $10 bill which was found in the employee's cash register. A Greeneville Police officer arrived on the scene and collected the counterfeit bill to be placed into evidence. No other information is known about a possible suspect at this time.