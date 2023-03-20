Three men were charged about 11:45 a.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charged were James D. Riessen, 38, of East Grand Avenue, Johnson City; Ronnie R. Britt, 46, of Sinking Creek Road, Johnson City; and Jeremy Frank Miller, 33, of Gary, Indiana. A records check showed Britt had an active arrest warrant, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. Miller was also charged with driving while in possession of methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license and issued citations for a loud muffler and a registration violation. Police on patrol saw a sport utility vehicle with a man believed to be driving who has a suspended license. A traffic stop was made in the parking lot of Food City on Tusculum Boulevard. Miller was not the person police thought was driving, but a records check showed his driver’s license was suspended. Britt told police he may have an active violation of probation warrant in Washington County. A K-9 on scene alerted on the SUV. Officers conducted a probable cause search and located a backpack in the backseat that contained 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a half-gram of suspected cocaine, three grams of marijuana, a glass pipe, a metal straw, and multiple plastic bags. Miller, Britt and Riessen were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Monday in court.
Billie Jean Magyar, 49, of Grainger, Indiana, was charged about 8:30 am. Sunday by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession and cited for having an improper registration following a traffic stop in the 5500 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway. Magyar was driving a car with no registration tag, Sgt. Justin House said in a report. A passenger, Justin D. Miller, 33, of Anderson, South Carolina, allegedly gave an officer a false name before he was identified. A K-9 alerted on the car and a probable cause search was conducted. A plastic bag containing a small amount of a “powdery substance” suspected to be methamphetamine was in reach of Magyar and Miller. A metal pipe with residue was found in a passenger-side floorboard, and two syringes were found in the driver and passenger side doors. Miller was charged with methamphetamine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation. Magyar and Miller were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Shadric M. Henry, 32, of 100 S. Rufe Taylor Road, was charged Friday morning with domestic assault following a incident in the 1100 block of Arnold Road. The alleged victim told police she and Henry argued earlier and he allegedly kicked her head while she was in a bed. The alleged victim declined medical treatment. Henry had left the apartment before police arrived. He was located at a Juniper Street home and taken into custody. Henry will appear Monday in court.
A wallet containing $980 in cash was stolen Saturday morning from an apartment in the 400 block of Elk Street, Greeneville police Officer Walter Johnson said in a report. Then wallet also contained a Social Security card and other identification. A possible suspect is named in the report.
Four dump truck wheels and a wheel from another truck were stolen between Feb. 24 and Thursday from a building in the 600 block of Davis Valley Road in Afton, sheriff's Sgt. Ben Stewart said in a report. The theft was reported Friday. The wheels have a combined value of $800. A suspect is named in the report.