A Limestone man who allegedly caused a disturbance Thursday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East was charged by police with disorderly conduct. Timothy D. Rhymer, of 2020 Conkin Road, was charged after Greeneville police were twice called to the hospital about Rhymer’s disruptive behavior. Rhymer was at the hospital seeking a mental evaluation. He was told several times to stay in his room and to stop yelling at hospital staff, but allegedly continued to cause a disturbance after police left following the first call. His actions “were keeping medical staff from helping other patients and generally causing a disturbance. I also determined that (his) actions were going to continue and only escalate,” Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. Rhymer was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Robert Aaron Hansel, 31, of 193 Cutshall Ave., was charged this week by the Johnson City Police Department with forgery. The victim told Johnson City police that her purse was stolen July 25 in Greeneville. The victim’s checkbook was in the purse and one of the checks was deposited into a First Tennessee Bank account. An investigation showed that Hansel had allegedly written a check to himself and forged the victim’s name before depositing the check into his account. Hansel was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $250 bond pending a first scheduled appearance on Sept. 10 in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Cory R. Brown, 25, of Maynardville in Union County, was charged Wednesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication. Deputies investigated a report of an intoxicated person at the Food Country market on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim. She was outside the store “talking to herself and punching in the air,” Deputy Dillan Taylor sad. Brown told deputies she had been in the grocery store eating food before coming outside. She “appeared to be under the influence of narcotics,” the report said. Brown was held on $300 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Greeneville police are looking for a suspect in a shoplifting incident Tuesday afternoon at Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Video security footage reviewed Thursday shows a man take three Craftsman tool kits and run out of the store without paying for them. The man apparently fell in the parking lot and dropped one of the items on the ground that was later recovered. The value of the stolen merchandise is estimated at over $300, a report said.
A former Bolton Road resident told sheriff’s deputies Wednesday that a woman named in a report had burned all of his possessions left in the house after he had moved out. A witness called the victim and confirmed that his possessions were burned on Monday after he moved out of the Bolton Road home, Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The witness said he saw evidence posted on social media of the possessions being burned. Property destroyed included clothing and a pair of subwoofers in a speaker box. The value of the items totals about $700. The victim said the suspect also vandalized two televisions, a PlayStation 2 game console and an Xbox One game console he owns. Private prosecution procedures were advised.
A pickup truck was vandalized between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. The Bewleys Chapel Road resident said he was at a baseball game Tuesday afternoon on West School Street at Mosheim Middle School. He discovered Wednesday that the passenger side of the 2017 Dodge Ram was vandalized. Damages total $2,500.