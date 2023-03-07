Christopher A. Crawford, 38, of 680 Whitehouse Road, was charged Monday night by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies and a 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force agent received information that Crawford left an address on North Irish Street before driving to Whitehouse Road. He allegedly “grabbed two bags of meth out of a different vehicle” before driving there, Deputy Stacey Lawing said in a report. Crawford also had an active arrest warrant. He was found in a bedroom in the house. A room search located a loaded and chambered 9 mm pistol and a backpack with a combination lock. A K-9 gave a positive alert on the backpack, which contained a bag holding 145 small plastic bags and a digital scale. More than 14 grams of suspected meth was found in a bedroom closet, the report said. Crawford was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Johnny W. Lester, 47, of 410 Gravel Hill Road, Limestone, was charged about 1 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine. Police were called to the parking lot of Tractor Supply on East Andrew Johnson Highway about a man “passed out” in a running sport utility vehicle, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Lester was awakened and told police he had been in the parking lot since 10 a.m. “and did not realize he had been asleep for over three hours,” the report said. He allegedly admitted using meth night before. Lester did poorly on field sobriety tests. A small amount of suspected meth was found in the SUV center console after he was taken into custody. Lester was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Charles D. Hahn, 28, of 5647 Blue Springs Parkway, was charged about noon Monday by sheriff’s deputies with two felony counts of vandalism in connection with damage to a house and vehicle in the 3400 block of Marvin Road. A records check showed Hahn had an active violation of probation arrest warrant, Deputy Ricky May said in a report. Witnesses told deputies that Hahn was seen at the Marvin Road house “beating on the windows and door” with a baseball bat in an apparent dispute over ownership of a dog. Occupants in the house told Hahn they were going to call 911 and he left. Hahn was located at a relative’s house. Damage to windows and the door total about $900. A headlight and brake lights on a car were broken, causing about $1,000 in damage. Hahn was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court. He was criminally trespassed from the Marvin Road address.
A window was broken between Friday night and Monday morning at Greeneville Eye Care Center, 204 Emory Road, police Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. The glass window was broken by a brick found on the ground near the business. Damage totals $500.