Donald Simpson, 61, of 36 Kilday Lane, was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department following a domestic assault incident on Friday. According to a warrant, a female victim tried to leave the Kilday Lane residence when Simpson grabbed her by the arms and began pulling her back inside. The warrant says that neighbors heard screaming and in an attempt to help the victim, one was struck in the hand and eye with a cane. Simpson is being held without bond.
Christopher A. Thornton, 27, of 160 Fox Glen Road, was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on Friday for domestic assault. According to a warrant, Thornton sent text messages to a female victim threatening to choke her and burn her house down. He is being held without bond.
Zachariah W. Allen, 34, of 140 Hinton Ave., faces schedule II drug violations and a related charge of introducing drugs into a penal institution. According to a warrant, Allen told a Greene County correction officer he had no drugs or paraphernalia on him before entering the Greene County Detention Center. During a search, 80 grams of meth was found in his body. His bond is set at $11,000.
Samuel P. Welch, 21, of 143 Park Place Road, was charged with the manufacture, delivery or sale of a controlled substance. According to a warrant, a Greene County sheriff’s deputy found 7.18 grams of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine while searching a vehicle Welch was riding in. The warrant says the substance was found in the side passenger door under the window control panel where Welch was sitting. His bond is set at $10,000.
A call about two men harassing employees at a McDonald’s drive-thru led to the arrest of one man for driving under the influence. According to a warrant, Teddy Dabbs, 73, of 100 Heatherwood Lane, did poorly on a field sobriety test and told a Greeneville police officer he drank brandy earlier to celebrate his upcoming birthday. Another man and a 7-year-old child were also in the car. Dabbs’ bond is set at $1,000.
Jonathan R. Penley, 37, of 195 Morgan Branch Lane, was arrested Sunday for violating an order of protection for domestic violence. Penley allegedly violated the order by sending text messages to the victim. No bond is set for Penley.
A man reported more than $700 worth of items had been stolen from his Weems Chapel Road property over the last two months. The items include a late ‘70s model Pontiac Bonneville valued at $500, a propane tank, a spare tire, a hydrolic jack, various ratchet straps and various weed trimmers and chain saws. Suspects have been named.
Karen Roberts, 63, of Greeneville, was charged on Sunday with failure to exercise due care after the Chevy Tahoe she was driving struck a motorcycle. Additional charges are pending. According to a warrant, Roberts was southbound on Gap Creek Road and struck a Harley Davidson motorcycle going west on U.S. 11E. The motorcycle then struck a second Suzuki motorcycle. The drivers of the motorcycles, James R. Evans Jr., 46, and Leisa A. Evans, 47, both of Greeneville, were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center. Roberts was uninjured, according to the report.