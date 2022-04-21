Brandon K. Gorham, 27, of 4090 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, was charged about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence following a traffic stop on Sequoia Trail. Deputies received a be on the lookout alert for a possibly impaired driver on Asheville Highway and located a sport utility vehicle driven by Gorham at the intersection with Sequoia Trail. Gorham “was driving on the wrong side of the road almost hitting the patrol vehicle,” Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. Gorham turned onto Sequoia Trail into the opposite lane of traffic and allegedly did not stop for patrol car lights and siren. Gorham allegedly ran a stop sign at Wykle Road before stopping in the 100 block of Sequoia Trail. Gorham had slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Guns and knives were located following an aggravated domestic assault incident about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at a mobile home in the first block of Revonda Circle, a Greeneville police report said. Several victims were listed. Drugs and alcohol were a factor in the incident. No injuries were reported. No arrests were reported. A narrative of the incident was redacted from the police report.
A sport utility vehicle was stolen Wednesday afternoon from a business at 2455 Snapps Ferry Road, Greeneville police Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. The owner works at East Tennessee Manufacturing Services. He told police he parked the 2001 Ford Explorer in front of the building he works in. The SUV was unlocked and the keys were in the ignition. The theft happened between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The SUV is valued at $5,000.
A utility trailer was stolen from an Old Snapps Ferry Road man, sheriff’s Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. The owner loaned the trailer to a suspect named in the report about one month ago and was told Wednesday it had been stolen. The trailer is valued at $5.500.
A Kingsport man who allegedly caused a two-vehicle wreck about 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 15400 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway in Bulls Gap was charged by sheriff’s deputies with driving on a suspended license and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Dalson Cordell, 23, of Meade Trail, was allegedly responsible for a two-vehicle crash that injured the other driver, who required extrication from her vehicle before transport to Johnson City Medical Center, Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. Cordell was driving a pickup truck that struck the back end of a car attempting to turn onto Oasis Road. A records check showed Cordell’s driver’s license was suspended and he did not have vehicle insurance. It showed Cordell had multiple failure to appear offenses in other counties and he was taken into custody. Cordell was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jimmy L. Aytes, 35, of 117 Aytes Lane, was charged about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with criminal trespass. Aytes was located standing on a porch in the 1700 block of Grassy Creek Road. He told deputies that he woke up in a creek and was trying to get a ride to a Jones Lane address. Deputies gave Jones a ride, and the resident told them Aytes was not supposed to be there. Aytes was ordered off the property “and began to be uncooperative,” Deputy George Ball said in a report. Aytes was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Firearms and power tools were stolen between Monday night and Tuesday from a house in the first block of Jennings Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The homeowner told deputies the theft occurred while he was at work. Entry to the house was made through a window, the report said. Four pistols, two rifles, a chain saw, a cordless drill and a weed trimmer were among items stolen. Possessions stolen are valued in excess of $3,800.