A driver who ran off the road about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Chuckey Pike was charged by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended or revoked license. A passer-by called in the crash. Jennifer Gonzalez, 22, of 353 College Hills Drive, told deputies she didn’t have a driver’s license because she was from Mexico. Gonzalez emitted an odor of alcohol, Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. Gonzalez allegedly admitted drinking earlier and told deputies she ran off the road in a BMW sedan after the airbags deployed, causing her to lose control of the car and veer into a ditch. Gonzalez did poorly on field sobriety tests. She allegedly refused to take a breath test or allow a blood draw, and was additionally charged with violation of the implied consent law. Gonzalez was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jacob F. Cox, 39, of 107 Dyer Circle, was charged about 1 p.m. Monday with sale or delivery of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked or suspended license following a traffic stop by sheriff’s deputies on the Tusculum View Extension. Cox was driving a motorcycle without a registration tag, Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. Patrol car lights and siren were activated before the motorcycle was pulled over. Cox told deputies that he did not have a driver’s license, insurance or a registration for the motorcycle. A records check showed that Cox had an active arrest warrant for a child support violation. Cox told deputies he had a syringe in his pocket and a small bag containing methamphetamine. Cox was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Two dog houses, a swing set and an augur were among possessions stolen Monday afternoon from a property in the 5100 block of Poplar Springs Road, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. The items and some tools were discovered missing about 2 p.m. Monday by the owner. A possible suspect is named in the report. The value of the stolen items exceeds $1,100.
A television was stolen Monday night from a house in the 100 block of Woodland Circle. The theft happened about 10 p.m. Monday, the victim told sheriff’s deputies. A possible suspect is named in the report. The Vizio television is valued at $250.
A trail camera was stolen Monday morning from the 400 block of West Hogan Lane. The owner told sheriff’s deputies that a man and woman in a white car had broken into a rental property but left before deputies arrived. The trail camera was stolen from the porch. It is valued at $100. The victim will conduct an inventory on the property to determine if anything else was stolen, a report said.