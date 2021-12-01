Two fraudulent electronic withdrawal transactions totaling $55,000 at a nonprofit health care business on East Bernard Avenue are under investigation by Greeneville police. The transactions involving Open Arms Care Corp. occurred on Nov. 10, a report said. An official with the business reported the fraudulent transactions Tuesday.
A man and woman were charged Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000. Charged were David H. Bolton, 35, of 484 Old Knoxville Highway; and Stephanie L. Rochester, 32, also of the Old Knoxville Highway address. Bolton was also charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rochester was charged with possession of a Schedule III drug and possession of a Schedule VI drug. On Oct. 19, Bolton allegedly took a 2006 Kia sedan registered to Rochester to West Main Recycling and had the car crushed. Bolton and Rochester had knowledge that a Greeneville finance company has a lien on the car, the report said. Deputies serving arrest warrants Tuesday morning found a marijuana plant, grinder and a pipe in the Old Knoxville Highway house. Marijuana and Suboxone pills were found in Rochester’s wallet, the report said. The car is valued at $2,900. Bolton and Rochester were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A catalytic converter was stolen between Thursday and Tuesday morning from a van parked at a business in the 1200 block of Snapps Ferry Road, Greeneville Police Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. Other vehicles parked at the repair business were not damaged. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,000.
A burglary Nov. 12 at a mobile home in the 100 block of Bainey Broyles Street may be connected to the fraudulent use of a rapid PayCard owned by the resident, a Greeneville police report said. The man told police Tuesday night that $450 was taken on Nov. 12 using the card. About a week ago, a tablet and Android charging cable with a combined value of about $90 were stolen from the mobile home. The victim said the front door may have been unlocked, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in the report. Possible suspects in the burglary who were in contact with the victim around the time of the money theft are named in the report.
A sport utility vehicle was stolen between 3 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday from the parking lot of The Harvest Family Restaurant at 3124 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. The owner told police the 2011 Nissan Cube ran out of gas and was left in the parking lot with a white shirt in the window. It was gone when she returned to pick it up. The owner called local wrecker services and was told it had not been towed. The SUV is valued at $5,000.