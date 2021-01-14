Jason L. Anderson, 48, of 709 Wesley Ave., was charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with domestic assault. The alleged victim told police Anderson shoved her to the floor at the Wesley Avenue home. Anderson was found in a bedroom and taken into custody. Anderson was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court
A woman in a disabled car Greeneville police stopped at about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Asheville Highway was charged with public intoxication. A records check showed that Andrea Dawn Rosales Gomez, 36, of 90 Chuckey Ruritan Road South, also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation and a pending criminal summons for worthless checks, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Gomez allegedly had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet. Gomez allegedly told police she used heroin on Tuesday. A bag containing marijuana and syringes were found in the car. The items were placed into evidence to be destroyed, the report said. Gomez was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A GMC pickup was stolen shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday from the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Anthony Price said in a report. The truck owner told police he arrived at work about 5 p.m. and discovered the truck was missing when he left at 10 p.m. Wednesday. Surveillance video reviewed by police shows a man being dropped off at Lowe’s at 9:05 p.m. and him walking across the parking lot to behind an area where storage sheds are for sale. The man is seen walking toward the pickup truck, entering it and driving away, the report said. The owner told police he lost his truck keys on Jan. 6 while at work. The 2012 GMC Sierra pickup truck is valued at $17,000.
Five shotguns and a laptop computer were stolen Tuesday in the burglary of a house in the 1700 block of Tucker Hollow Road West in Fall Branch, sheriff’s Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. The owner came home from work about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and noticed her back door was open and lights were turned on in the home. The victim left and called 911. Deputies cleared the house and noticed the back door was pried open and damaged. “Several rooms had been ransacked, multiple drawers had been removed from dressers and belongings were strewn across the floor,” the report said. The homeowner discovered firearms had been stolen, along with a checkbook belonging to another victim. The shotguns have a combined value exceeding $5,800. The Dell laptop computer that was stolen is valued at $1,500.
A front door and locks were damaged Tuesday at a house in the 19000 block of Horton Highway in Fall Branch in an apparent burglary attempt. When the person renting the house came home Tuesday afternoon, she saw the front door was open but a glass door was still shut. Someone had used a tool "to break open the door causing damage to the door and locks,” sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. Nothing was apparently taken, the report said. Damage to the door and locks is estimated at $700.
A pistol was stolen between Saturday and Tuesday from a house in the 900 block of Rheatown Road, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. The victim was in the hospital for several days and discovered that the pistol was missing when she returned home. The Davis .380 pistol is valued at $1,000. A possible suspect is named in the report.