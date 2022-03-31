Kayla D. Hogston, 21, of 205 N. Hardin St., was charged about 10 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. The alleged victim told police that as she had let a dog out of the house, Hogston pushed her to the floor, causing a back injury. Hogston fled the house and was located nearby, Officer Brandon Ricker said in a report. Hogston was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Four race car radios and a racing helmet were stolen from a trailer in the 2700 block of Asheville Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. The theft occurred between March 10 and Wednesday. The lock had been cut and the possessions were stolen from inside the trailer, the report said. The portable radios are valued at $500. The helmet is worth $400.
A .38 caliber revolver and ammunition was stolen between Tuesday and Wednesday from a house in the 1600 block of Valleydale Road in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Ricky May said in a report. The gun and ammunition were in a bedroom safe that was stolen. The safe also contained about $150 in change. The Carter revolver is valued at $250. Ammunition stolen is worth about $65. A possible suspect is named in the report.
Brian S. Henderson, 52, of 105 Summit Drive, was charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with possession of methamphetamine. A records check found Henderson also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Henderson was seen walking on West Bernard Avenue. A search of Henderson after arrest turned up about a half-gram of suspected meth and two syringes. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Tools and $3,000 in cash were taken between Monday and Tuesday from a house and outbuildings in the 9600 block of Lonesome Pine Trail, sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. The victim told deputies that in addition to cash inside the house, possessions stolen include hand tools, saws, garden tools, a fishing pole and toilet paper. “Other items were staged as if they were going to be taken at another time,” the report said. Two possible suspects are named in the report.
A counterfeit $100 bill was passed Sunday afternoon in the A & J Boutique, 1319 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville police Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. One of the business owners told police that about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man and woman entered the store. The woman bought a hoodie and paid for it with the fake $100 bill. The counterfeit bill was discovered Monday after a bank deposit was made. The bank forwarded the bill to the U.S. Secret Service. The business is “out a hoodie and $69,” the report said.
Tusculum firefighters extinguished a fire about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 158 Hickory Hollow Lane in CHuckey that destroyed a 1990 Nissan pickup truck. Owner Ransom Bledsoe told sheriff’s deputies he had left the truck at a friend’s house for mechanical work. No one was near the truck when deputies arrived. No injuries were reported.