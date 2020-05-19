Clifford R. Norton, 30, of 75 Sulphur Springs Loop, was charged early Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with felony evading arrest and driving on a revoked license-5th offense following a vehicle pursuit that ended in Washington County. A traffic stop for an expired registration was attempted about 1:35 a.m. Saturday on M Coffey Lane near the Washington County line and Norton continued on Erwin Highway passing “multiple vehicles” on a double yellow line, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. The sport utility vehicle driven by Norton was “boxed in” by patrol vehicles and slowed to a stop, the report said. A search of the SUV after Norton’s arrest turned up six syringes, empty plastic bags and a digital scale. Norton was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond for Norton was set at $13,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Joshua Tyler Jones, 30, of West Jackson Boulevard, Jonesborough, was charged Friday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence-2nd offense, possession of a Schedule III drug and driving on a revoked license. Jones was pulled over in Greene County after being seen swerving and failing to maintain his lane of travel, Trooper Jeremy Shelton said in a report. Jones gave off a strong odor of alcohol. A records check showed his driver’s license was revoked for a previous DUI conviction. Jones attempted field sobriety tests “and showed signs of being under the influence,” the report said. Three Suboxone pills were found in Jones’ wallet after his arrest. A half-full can of malt liquor was found in the vehicle Jones was driving. Jones was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Bobby Dane Ealey, 40, of 320 Carpenter’s Chapel Road, was served an arrest warrant Friday charging him with driving under the influence-3rd offense in connection with a vehicle pursuit on May 2 involving Tusculum police. Ealey was also served arrest warrants charging him with evading arrest by motor vehicle, driving on a revoked license-2nd offense, having an altered tag and violation of probation. Tusculum police received a call about a reckless driver on Erwin Highway and paced it on radar going 37 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone. The car riven by Ealey passed a patrol car at Edens Road, nearly hitting it, police Chief Danny Greene said in a report. The car allegedly did not stop after patrol car lights and siren were activated and a pursuit began on Erwin Highway that continued into Washington and Unicoi counties. Ealey was eventually taken into custody by the Erwin Police Department. Ealey was held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending a first appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.
Steven L. Bowens, 35, of 104 Fairgrounds Circle, was served an arrest warrant early Monday charging him with aggravated domestic assault in connection with an incident Friday on Bandy Road. The alleged victim told sheriff’s deputies she was driving on Bandy Road when Bowens came up behind her in car, hitting her vehicle “multiple times” and running it off the road into a front yard, Deputy Jason Hope said in a report. Bowens left before deputies arrived. He was held without bond pending an appearance Monday in court.
Michael Jonathon Sherfey, 45, of South Roan Street, Johnson City, was served an arrest warrant Friday charging him with evading arrest in connection with a Jan. 18 incident involving Greeneville police. While assisting another officer on a traffic stop on Jan. 18 on Apple Street, police saw a pickup truck parked partially in the roadway. Sherfey told police the truck battery needed to be charged and said he had to go in a nearby house to get a set of keys. Sherfey was seen coming back outside and fleeing on foot around the side of the house, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Sherfey was also served warrants for violation of probation and a child attachment. He was held without bond pending an appearance Monday in court.
Archie Lee Everhart, 21 of 2015 N. Mohawk Road, Mohawk, was taken into custody about 3 a..m. Sunday by Greeneville police on a violation of probation warrant following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Serral Drive. The traffic stop was made because the car had no registration plate, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. Everhart was the driver. There were three passengers. Found inside the vehicle after K-9 Kid alerted on the car were a used syringe and several small plastic bags. A handgun and ammunition belonging to Everhart was found in the driver’s side door. A records check showed the active violation of probation warrant. Everhart was held without bond pending a first appearance Monday in court.
Mara M. Lane, 33, of 1535 Mohawk Ridge Road, was charged Saturday morning by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Deputies were called to the address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said Lane threw a computer monitor in the living room which was caught by the alleged victim as Lane struck him on the side of the face, Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. Lane also struck the alleged victim’s arm, causing abrasions. Lane was held without bond pending a first appearance Monday in court.
William K. Riddle, 27, of 72 Haney Hill Road, was charged Friday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with criminal impersonation after allegedly giving them a false name and date of birth. Deputies were called about a suspicious person in a vehicle across from a Susong Memorial Road property. The car was located on Haney Hill Road and a traffic stop was conducted, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. The person who called deputies said a man in the car had removed a window air conditioning unit earlier from an abandoned house on Susong Memorial Road, hid it behind a tree and was picked up in the car that was pulled over. After Riddle’s identity was determined, it was found he also had an active violation of probation warrant. Riddle was held without bond pending a first appearance Monday in court.
A Honda four-wheeler, Stihl chain saw and other property was stolen between Saturday night and Sunday morning from a property in the 300 block of Bowmantown Church Road in Limestone, sheriff’s Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. A chain to a gate on the property was found cut and the four-wheeler that had been parked in a trailer was missing, the report said. Straps holding the four-wheeler in place on the trailer had been cut. An impact wrench was also stolen. The dark green 2018 Honda side-by-side is valued at $14,000. The chain saw and impact wrench have a combined value of $900.
A cellphone, backpack containing school supplies and a handbag with a pocketbook and personal identification were stolen between Thursday night and Friday from a car in the 6700 block of Lonesome Pine Trail, sheriff’s Deputy Michael Ball said in a report. The items stolen have a combined value of about $170. The victim gave deputies the name of a suspect she had picked up Thursday night at the Washington County Detention Center and driven home.{&end}