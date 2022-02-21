Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into an aggravated assault on a man Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Iron Bridge Road. Deputies responded about 6:35 p.m. Sunday. The victim, identified as Michael P. Bible, was found “in the fetal position and there was a hole in the crotch area of his jeans with a small amount of blood,” Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report. Bible, of Weems Chapel Road, was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center. When deputies first arrived, they saw a car owned by a person known to the victim about 100 yards from where he was found. A small plastic bag containing suspected narcotics was found on the ground by the car. Deputies searched the area for evidence and found a handgun wrapped in a child’s coat by a nearby creek. It was “tucked under a rock ledge,” the report said. A records check showed Bible had active arrest warrants. His condition was not available Monday morning.
One person suffered a suspected major injury in a two-vehicle collision about 3:10 p.m. Sunday on Baileyton Road at the Baileyton access, according to a Greeneville police crash report. The crash involved a 2010 Hyundai Elantra sedan driven by Ronnie J. Holt making a left-hand turn and a 1989 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Ivan M. Cutshall.
Janelle Eva Woods, a passenger in the car driven by Holt, suffered a suspected major injury. She was extricated from the car and taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center, the report said. Holt and Cutshall were not injured. A passenger in Holt’s truck in a child safety seat was not injured. The crash report narrative was redacted.
Colton A. Story, 21, of 721 Carson St., was charged about 2:30 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with felony possession of a Schedule VI drug and possessing a firearm during a felony following a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Tusculum Boulevard. The driver of a pickup truck was seen without a seat belt and a traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of East Bernard Avenue, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. A strong odor of marijuana was smelled coming from the truck. Story told police there was 1.5 ounces of marijuana under the driver’s seat of the truck. Once outside the truck, Story told officers there was a firearm between the driver’s seat and the arm rest, the report said. A 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun was located. Story was also cited for a seat belt violation. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Greeneville police are investigating an aggravated assault incident about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the first block of Revonda Circle. The victim told police a man she did not know entered her mobile home and told he he needed help and a drink of water. “He kept looking around the trailer and went to the kitchen to get water and came back with a knife,” Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. The victim police police the man held the knife against her throat. She was able to run outside and told the suspect she was calling police. The man fled on foot. Nothing was taken from the mobile home, the report said.
An Arnold Road resident was the victim of an online scam Friday. The victim told Greeneville police he was contacted on Facebook by a woman identifying herself as “Jennifer” who claimed to be a millionaire. The victim was told he would be given $2,500 if he bought a $50 Apple gift card and gave the suspect the card information, Greenevile police Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. “After he gave Jennifer the information on the Apple card, she took the money and blocked him,” the report said.
A records check showed that man sleeping in an Asheville Highway laundromat early Saturday had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear, police Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Darius C. Brown, 33, of 82 Lakeshore Park, was taken into custody without incident in the Jiffy Wash Laundromat. Brown was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A game console, handguns, rifle and a shotgun were stolen between Thursday and Friday from a mobile home in the 1500 block of Carters Valley Road in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Paul Boling said in a report. The victim reported the burglary Saturday. He told deputies that the game console and guns were stolen while he was out of town. The items have a combined value of about $1,400. Two suspects are named in the report.
A bicycle was stolen between Thursday and Friday from the 1100 block of Timbers East, Greeneville police Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. The mountain bicycle was parked Thursday in a bike rack in the owner’s driveway and was discovered missing at 2 p.m. Friday. The bicycle was not locked. It is valued at $700.
A Chapel Street man told Greeneville police early Monday that at least $900 was stolen from him by someone using his debit card. The victim told police his Social Security debit card was stolen on Feb. 3 from his house. Between $900 and $1,000 was taken from ATM machines in Greeneville, the report said. A list of ATM machines used was not immediately available.