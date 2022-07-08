Steven G. Penczu, 59, of 405 Juniper St., was served an arrest warrant Thursday night by Greeneville police for domestic assault in connection with an incident earlier in the day involving the alleged victim. The alleged victim told police that Penczu became aggravated with her and was “verbally and physically abusive,” cursing and shoving her before leaving the house, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. The alleged victim feared for her safety, and an arrest warrant was taken out. Penczu was located in a room at the Knight’s Inn on Serral Drive and taken into custody. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Mark P. Gaby, 49, of 2525 Horton Highway, was charged early Friday with domestic assault, sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. The alleged victim told deputies she was sleeping when she heard Gaby take her car keys. He became angry when she asked for the keys back. Gaby grabbed her jaw area and “shook her face violently,” causing a broken lip, the report said. The alleged victim’s wrist was also twisted. She left the house and called for help. Greene County-Greeneville EMS advised the alleged victim to see a doctor. Gaby was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the theft of Social Security checks from a Baileyton man. The victim told deputies that he had not received his Social Security checks since May 2020. He spoke with the Social Security office and was told that a request was received for the payment to be made with paper checks and mailed to an address he had not lived at since 2003, a report said. The payments were later diverted into accounts set up at three banks between January 2021 and July 2022. Fraudulent payments were stopped in July and routed to the victim’s account. About $30,000 was stolen from the victim, the report said.