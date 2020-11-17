Rinda L. McClellan, 36, of 4090 Sunnydale Road, was charged Monday afternoon by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and possession of a Schedule IV drug. Just after 1 p.m. Monday, police responded a report of a possible intoxicated driver at the Marathon service station at 1801 W. Main St. McClellan was found “passed out with her head against the steering wheel,” Officer Jordan Williams said in the report. The car keys were beside her leg on the floorboard. McClellan was awakened “and appeared confused,” the report said. McClellan grabbed the keys and threw them on the passenger seat. She did poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. A car inventory located 14 Alprazolam pills in a mint container in a purse in the passenger seat. McClellan was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Rusty W. Grinstead, 26, of 86 S. Greene St., was charged Saturday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Grinstead argued with the alleged victim and threatened to harm her, placing her in fear for her safety, Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. Grinstead was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Christopher W. Sauce, 27, of 60 Willow Creek Lane, was charged Saturday morning by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Sauce tried to get into a camper on the Willow Creek Lane property and shoved the alleged victim and spit on him, Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. Arrest warrants for alleged assaults the day before by Sauce at the address were also served. Sauce was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
An aggravated assault was reported early Saturday on East Andrew Johnson Highway in the area of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center. The person who called sheriff’s deputies said that he was hauling cargo and some debris fell out of his truck and landed in the road. A car hit the debris but did not stop, but the car following it stopped. The driver got out and told the victim that his muffler and been “messed up” and he was going to pay for it, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. The victim said he would not pay for any damage because the small amount of debris in the road could not have damaged the muffler. The driver of the car then pulled a gun on him, the report said. The victim left the scene, pulled into an area next to Walmart and called for help. A description of the driver and his car was provided. No injuries were reported.
A counterfeit $20 bill was discovered Monday morning in a deposit at a Heritage Community Bank branch from the Burger King restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. “Burger King took the loss of the $20 bill,” the report said. The fake $20 bill was placed into evidence by police.
Nearly $140 worth of merchandise was charged to an Elizabethton man’s Verizon Wireless account without his permission, the man told Greeneville police on Monday. The fraud occurred on Nov. 11. The victim told police that a wireless charger, iPhone 11 pro case, and an iPhone 11 pro screen protector had been charged to his account without his permission at the Greeneville Verizon store on East Andrew Johnson Highway. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A woman told sheriff’s deputies that four of her horses had been poisoned between Thursday night and Friday morning on her Countryside Drive property in Midway. She said that on Friday morning, the animals “were not acting right” and several were urinating blood. Suspects are named in the report. The owner of the horses told sheriff’s deputies that her security cameras and home locks have been tampered with in the past, lug nuts on her vehicle have been loosened and wiring on another vehicle was cut. The horses are valued at $2,000 each. Blood samples were taken to a veterinarian for analysis.
A handgun was stolen between Nov. 6 and Saturday from an Old Asheville Highway man. The man told sheriff’s deputies no one has been inside his house but he takes the gun to church with him and it may been have stolen there or taken after he left it on top of his vehicle. The handgun is valued at $260.
Necklaces, bracelets and rings were stolen Friday from a house in the 1000 block of Bolton Road, sheriff’s Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. The victim told deputies that a suspect named in the report was allowed in the house and went through a jewelry box in the bathroom. Some jewelry was later recovered. Jewelry with a combined value of more than $445 remained missing when the report was filed. The theft remains under investigation.
A motorcycle was stolen between Nov. 9 and Friday from the 1800 block of Debusk Road, sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. The motorcycle had been left next to a storage building by the owner and was discovered missing Friday when he returned home. The 1983 Yamaha X1T motorcycle is valued at $1,000.
A mailbox was vandalized between Thursday and Friday in the 1600 block of Lick Hollow Road, sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. The mailbox was destroyed. The owner told deputies that “multiple people” had recently come to her house looking for a woman who does not live there, and believes the vandalism is releated. The mailbox is valued at $75.