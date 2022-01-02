Kennedy Owens was issued a trespass warning and advised not to return back to Walmart property after attempting to shoplift Saturday at about 3 p.m. An officer responded to the store at 3755 East Andrew Johnson Highway after a Walmart loss prevention associate called in an attempted shoplifting. Owens was found concealing $107.10 worth of products in her handbag and attempting to exit the store without purchasing the products. All products were recovered from Owens who was also advised that the loss prevention associate would be taking out a criminal summons for shoplifting.
Patricia Bonnett was charged with driving under the influence early Saturday morning at about 3:45 a.m. on Tusculum Boulevard. A patrolman pulled over a white Mercedes driving down Tusculum Boulevard in the turn lane. The officer could smell alcohol coming from Bonnett’s breath, and Bonnett told the officer that she had some drinks at the General Morgan Inn earlier in the evening. Bonnett performed poorly on field sobriety tests and consented to a blood draw after her arrest.
Melissa Kreeger and Brandon Dishner were charged with burglary at 221 North Highland Avenue at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The owner of the property stated that two rolls of wire and a backpack sprayer had been stolen from the basement where the door had been broken into. A white Honda car tried to flee the scene, but drove off an embankment behind the property and came to rest in a section of the woods behind the house. A witness told the officer that a female, later identified as Kreeger, had gotten out of the vehicle and started walking toward Locust Street where the officer made contact with her. A short distance away from the vehicle a pile of wire and the sprayer were located. The area around the house was muddy and both the front floorboards had mud in them according to the police report. Kreeger also had mud on her clothing and shoes and stated she was at the house with Dishner. Dishner had fled the scene before officers arrived. Officers also discovered some blood on the basement door and a window at the front porch after further investigation. After Malone’s wrecker service got the vehicle out of the woods officers inventoried it and located a sander, jigsaw, torch, flat bar and two sets of cutters that also came from the house. A photograph lineup was shown to witnesses who had both seen the driver of the vehicle and they pointed out suspect Dishner, but did not want to say 100% that it was him. Kreeger was placed under arrest for burglary, and a warrant was taken out on Dishner burglary. On Saturday morning at 1 a.m. officers responded to a call of a suspicious male walking westbound on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The male was identified as Dishner who had the active warrant out for his arrest. Dishner was transported to Greene County Detention Center without incident.
Destruction of property occurred at 192 Ocean Boulevard East sometime Saturday evening. Officers responded to a call of property damage Sunday at 12:45 p.m. The victim said that she left her residence on Saturday evening to stay with her mother because the weather forecast was calling for storms. When she returned Sunday, she found the doorknob broken off the front door of her mobile home. A window on the rear of the trailer was also found open. The victim did not report anything missing from inside her residence.