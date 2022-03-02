A man with an active arrest warrant for aggravated domestic assault was taken into custody Tuesday by Greeneville police following a traffic stop. Alexander D. Brice, 40, of 204 Hogan Ave., was paced on radar about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday driving 45 mph in a 30 mph zone on Tusculum Boulevard, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. A records check showed the active warrant for aggravated domestic assault taken out in March 2021 in Greene County. Brice was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A Virginia man sought by authorities in that state was taken into custody early Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies. Deputies went to the Suburban Lavilla Inn motel at 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway and located Glenn Ray Davis, 33, of Bland, Virginia, in a bathroom in one of the units. A records check showed Davis is wanted by law enforcement in Virginia. Davis is held at the Greene County Detention Center pending extradition to Virginia.