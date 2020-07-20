Bullets were fired early Sunday into a mobile home in the 300 block of Peters Lane in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. No injuries were reported. The occupant told deputies that someone shot “what appears to be two rounds through his back bedroom window,” the report said. “The bullets traveled through the window, through a wall and exited the home toward the roof line,” the report added. Someone also did “donuts” on the victim’s lawn with a vehicle, the report said. Damage to the window and sheetrock appears totals about $300.
A car was vandalized early Sunday while it was parked at an address in the 1700 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. Greeneville police were called shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday to the address. The victim said she was visiting a friend and when she went outside to leave, she found the side of her Honda Civic had been damaged with a car key, Officer Cody Greene said in a report. A suspect named in the report was seen walking past the car while the victim was inside the house. The incident remains under investigation
Justin David Paul, 28, of 1001 Kiser Blvd., was taken into custody Thursday night on an arrest warrant charging him with arson in connection with a Dumpster fire early Wednesday in the apartment complex parking lot. The Greeneville Fire Department was called at 4:13 a.m. Wednesday to extinguish the fire in the large trash container in the apartment complex parking lot where Paul lives. Paul was in bed when police arrived Thursday night and was taken into custody without incident. While at the apartment, Paul allegedly told police “that he knew that this was coming. He stated that he was OK with it because he told us the truth,” Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Paul was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A driver whose car struck the mailbox about 7 a.m. Friday in front of the Sonic restaurant 2096 E. Andrew Johnson Highway was cited by Greeneville police with failure to exercise due care. The 2003 Buick driven by Lesly Flannery “left the right side of the roadway abruptly and crashed into (the) mailbox,” Officer Burton Ellis said in a crash report. The car continued west until it stopped near Emory Road. Witnesses confirmed the sequence of events. Flannery and a male passenger were not injured. Flannery was cited on Thursday by Greeneville police for having no proof of vehicle insurance, the report said.
A back window of mobile home was discovered broken Thursday afternoon in the first block of Powell Street, sheriff’s deputies said in a report. The window was broken between June 26 and Thursday. Damage totals $300.
A dresser, a box of dishes and end tables were taken in a burglary between Tuesday and Thursday from a shed on a property in the 2600 block of White Sands Road, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The victim discovered the doors to the metal shed open on Thursday afternoon. Other household goods were also stolen. The value of the items exceeds $100.