A Greeneville man was charged Wednesday night by Johnson City police with one count each of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, false reporting, possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of methamphetamine. Dennis Ramirez was charged about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday after Johnson City officers responded to a prowler call on Avondale Circle. Ramirez allegedly gave police a false name and date of birth, a report said. As officers spoke with Ramirez, he “attempted to run and get into a vehicle,” the report said. Ramirez was detained and an identification card providing his name was found. A records check showed that Ramirez was wanted in California on a warrant for parole violation, with full extradition. He used the false name “in an attempt to avoid being taken into custody,” the report said. During a search after arrest, officers found a loaded firearm in Ramirez’s waistband and a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine in one of his pockets. Ramirez is held on bond in the Washington County Detention Center pending a first scheduled appearance Thursday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Jason A. Sobrero, of 50 Price Road, Limestone, was charged about 4:30 p.m Wednesday by Greeneville police with leaving the scene of a property damage accident involving damage to a vehicle and driving without a license. Sobrero allegedly drove away from a crash near the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway and Erwin Highway. The vehicle involved was located by Tusculum police. Sobrero allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. Sobrero was issued a summons to appear in court.
Laminate flooring, paint and other building materials were stolen between Tuesday and Wednesday from a building in the 1000 block of Tusculum Boulevard, Greeneville police Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. No signs of forced entry were found. A possible suspect is named in the report. The combined value of the items stolen exceeds $460.
A 1994 Jeep parked on a property in the first block of Enchanted Lane in Chuckey was reported stolen Wednesday. The vehicle was not in running condition and was stolen between February and Wednesday, the owner told sheriff’s deputies. It is believed to have been sold for scrap, Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. A possible suspect is named in the report. The Jeep is valued at $1,500.