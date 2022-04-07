Trebor H. Wilson, 25, of 375 Hartshaw Road, was charged about 11 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 400 block of Elk Street. A car was seen on Elk Street being driven without its headlights on. Wilson was driving. It was pulled over at the entrance to the Greenville Terrace Apartments, Officer Anthony Price said in a report. A search of the car located a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine. Wilson was carrying a glass pipe. Wilson was also cited for driving at night with no lights. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Michael J. Brown, 27, of 7950 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim, was charged early Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim told deputies that as she and Brown argued, he began to choke her, leaving marks on her neck. The alleged victim said that Brown threatened to harm their baby if she called police. Brown denied the allegations. He was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A bedroom set and two chain saws were among possessions stolen between March 12 and April 1 from a storage unit on a property in the 2000 block of Fodderstack Mountain Loop, sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. The burglary was reported Wednesday. The victim said he is renovating a house at the address and noticed the locks securing the storage container had been cut off. Also stolen were a weed trimmer and dressers. The combined value of the possessions exceeds $2,200.