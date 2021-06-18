}A Johnson City man told sheriff’s deputies that his sport utility vehicle was vandalized about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Grant Road in Chuckey by a man who had been racing a pickup with another driver. The victim saw two trucks that appeared to be racing on West Andrew Johnson Highway, Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. One of the trucks passed him on the road shoulder and the second passed him in the other lane. The trucks turned onto Grant Road. The victim followed and pulled in behind them. A man got out of each truck. Both “started to cuss the victim,” the report said. Both men wanted to fight the victim. He told the truck drivers “they needed to slow down before they kill someone,” the report said. He told the men several times he did not want to fight them. One of them “then took his back hand and busted the back window of the victim’s Jeep,” the report said. Both men parked at a Grant Road address before getting into one of the trucks and leaving. Deputies were given the registration tag number of the truck left at the address. They contacted the owner, who told them he didn’t know who was driving the truck. The victim’s 2-year-old daughter was in the back seat of the Jeep during the incident. No injuries were reported. Damage to the window of the Jeep Grand Cherokee totals $500.
Raul R. Laws, 45, of 1468 White Sands Road, was charged early Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law following a one-vehicle crash in the 10400 block of 107 Cutoff. Laws was driving a pickup truck found about 1:50 a.m. Thursday turned onto its side in a ditch. Laws was standing uninjured near the truck when deputies arrived. Laws said he lost control of the truck rounding a curve at the intersection with Parman Road. Laws’ speech was slurred and he had difficulty keeping his balance, Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. Investigation showed the truck apparently had been put in reverse gear before going into the ditch, contrary to Laws’ description of how the crash occurred. Laws allegedly two deputies he had two beers about for hours earlier. He gave off an alcohol odor. Laws did poorly on field sobriety tests and refused to give a breath sample or allow a blood draw, the report said. Laws was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Two trail cameras were stolen early Wednesday from a property in the 100 block of Lady Marion Trail, sheriff’s Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. The property owner said after an outside motion alarm sounded about 1 a.m. Wednesday, he went outside with a flashlight and did not see anyone but heard “moving noises” in nearby woods. The trail cameras were discovered missing on Wednesday afternoon. They have a combined value of $110.
A cellphone and purse were stolen between Tuesday night and Wednesday from a Chuckey Highway mobile home. The owner told deputies she let a woman named as a suspect in a report spend the night at her home because she had nowhere else to go. The victim went to the store and discovered the phone was missing and the suspect gone when she returned. The Apple iPhone is valued at $1,000. The purse is valued at $100.