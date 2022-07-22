Amber L. Waskiewicz, 34, of 145 Harmony Circle, was charged about 6:15 p.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim said he and Waskiewicz argued after she allegedly called 911 Dispatch and reported the house was on fire, prompting a response by deputies and firefighters. Waskiewicz later locked the alleged victim out of the house and when he kicked in the front door, she pepper-sprayed him, a report said. Waskiewicz appeared to be intoxicated while speaking with deputies. A syringe was found outside the house. As Waskiewicz was being taken to the Greene County Detention Center, she was allegedly “talking to people who were not there” and admitted using methamphetamine, the report said. Waskiewicz was determined to be the primary aggressor. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Lauren O. Jeffers, 26, of 230 W. Sevier Heights, was charged Thursday afternoon by Greeneville police with evading arrest and served active arrest warrants for violation of probation. Jeffers was taken into custody after allegedly fleeing police who went to a Bradley Avenue address looking for her. Police went to the door of the mobile home and could see her inside before she barricaded herself in a back bedroom. She then jumped out of a window, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. Another officer pursued Jeffers on foot. Different residences were checked before Jeffers was found hiding underneath a trailer on Bradley Avenue, the report said. Jeffers was held pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Billy R. Wilhoit, 58, of 412 Cherry St., was charged late Thursday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault. The alleged victim was sitting by the road in front of the address when police arrived. She told officers Wilhoit had thrown a plate at her during an argument, causing an abrasion to her right knee. A broken plate was found in the driveway, Officer Brandon Ricker said in a report. Wilhoit was held pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court. The alleged victim was charged with public intoxication and also taken into custody.
An air compressor was stolen about 1 a.m. Friday from outside a house in the 4500 block of North Mohawk Road, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The victim told deputies he “heard something that sounded like keys jingling outside of his house and then he went outside to check and noticed that a tarp was moved and noticed that his air compressor was missing,” the report said. The air compressor is valued at $100.
Greeneville police continue an investigation into a burglary between Wednesday night and Thursday at Rogan’s Wholesale Warehouse, 435 E. Bernard Ave. A Cobalt air compressor and a Milwaukee hammer drill were stolen. The owner told officers that homeless people frequently cross his property to get to a wooded area behind the business. The air compressor and drill have a combined value of $475.
A pickup truck was stolen early Thursday from the 1600 block of Glenwood Drive in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Ricky May said in a report. The truck was last seen in the driveway about 3 a.m. Thursday. A screwdriver was found in the driveway by the person who had been using the 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck, the report said. The truck is valued at $10,000.