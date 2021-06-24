Tony A. Melton, 60, of 145 Cicero Ave., was charged Wednesday afternoon by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Police got a call about 3 p.m. Wednesday about a possibly intoxicated man driving a Toyota sedan. The car was located parked near the Ingles supermarket on Asheville Highway, with Melton inside. Melton had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Due to Melton’s alleged level of intoxication, officers weren't able to administer field sobriety tests. A records check showed that Melton’s driver’s license was revoked for prior DUI convictions. He had no proof of insurance for the car. Melton was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Charges were filed Tuesday morning against a man and woman after sheriff’s deputies went to a house at 1285 Gap Mountain Road on a warrants check. Jason R. Bernard, 34, of the Gap Mountain Road address, was charged with evading arrest and served active arrest warrants. Catelynn L. Cutshall, 18, of 1585 Millers Chapel Road, was charged with filing a false report. Deputies knocked on the front door and saw Bernard and Cutshall on a living room couch. The couple left the room “in a hurry,” a report said. Cutshall eventually answered the door and allegedly told deputies Bernard was not in the house. When asked who the man in the house was, she allegedly gave the name of another person. Bernard came out of a bathroom after verbal commands were given. He and Cutshall both had first scheduled appearances Wednesday in court.
Three trail cameras were stolen Tuesday from a property in the 100 block of Lady Marion Trail, sheriff’s Deputy Steven Smith said in a report. The victim told deputies the cameras were on a tree, a pole and in front of a building on the property. The cameras are valued at $70. A possible suspect is named in the report.
Cash and a cellphone were stolen Tuesday from a house on Holly Creek Road, sheriff’s Sgt. John Stills said in a report. The phone and $1,400 were taken from a bedroom nightstand, the report said. The Apple phone is valued at $150. There was no forcible entry. A possible suspect is named in the report.
Damage to a water line on Blackberry Lane in Afton was reported Tuesday to sheriff’s deputies. An internet wire may have also been cut, the victim told sheriff’s deputies. Water line damage is estimated at $1,000. Security camera footage may be available, Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. A possible suspect is named in the report.