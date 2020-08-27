Two men were charged with aggravated burglary and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon by sheriff’s deputies Tuesday in connection with the theft of firearms from a Dulaney Road house. Charged were Michael S. Lowe, of 1105 Forest St.; and Jesse D. Coleman, of 143 Cox Circle. The theft happened between Sunday and Monday. A basement side door had been kicked in to provide entry, Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. Coleman and Lowe were paid to do some work at the house on Saturday. A gun safe containing two shotguns, a rifle and a pistol was stolen. An L.C. Smith double-barrel shotgun is worth $20,000, the report said. Coleman was identified by the victim vas one of the men who did work on the house. He was located Tuesday afternoon by deputies and allegedly admitted to committing the burglary with Lowe, who was also taken into custody. Coleman later returned the L.C. Smith shotgun and a rifle, the report said. Coleman and Lowe were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Alex W. Mahaffey, 36, of Kingsport, was charged Tuesday morning by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. Deputies were called to Lee’s Food Mart at 65 Speedway Lane in Bull’s Gap about an intoxicated man. Mahaffey appeared unsteady on his feet and video evidence showed him falling into store shelves, sheriff’s Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. Mahaffey was found to be in possession of Alprazolam and buprenorphine. He was also carrying a marijuana grinder and spoon, the report said. Mahaffey had a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A rocking chair and an end table were stolen between Sunday and Tuesday from the porch of a building in the 3000 block of Smithtown Road, Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The victim noticed the items missing Tuesday morning. The rocking chair and end table have a combined value of $300.
Clothing, groceries a camcorder and other possessions were stolen between Aug. 7 and 17 from a house in the 3900 West Pines Road, the victim reported Wednesday to the sheriff’s department. A suspect is named in the report. The missing items are valued at about $300.
A registration tag was stolen about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday off a pickup truck while it was parked in the 100 block of Duncan Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The victim lives in Afton. The tag is valued at $84.