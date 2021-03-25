Anthony E. Southerland, 56, of 945 Debusk Road, was charged early Thursday by Greeneville police with marijuana possession and other offenses following a traffic stop on Tusculum Boulevard. An officer on patrol about 12:25 a.m. Thursday saw a sport utility vehicle with a tag registered to another vehicle. A traffic stop was made in the McDonald’s restaurant parking lot, Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report. Southerland did not have a valid registration or proof of vehicle insurance. A records check showed his driver’s license was suspended. A search of the SUV turned up 25 grams of marijuana, 20 Gabapentin pills and one Clonazepam pill. Drug paraphernalia was also found, including two glass pipes, a scale, rolling papers and a butane torch. Open containers of beer and a liquor bottle were found inside the SUV. Southerland was charged with possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule V drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and issued violations for the open alcohol containers, having no vehicle insurance and improper registration. Southerland claimed ownership of contents in the SUV and a passenger was not charged. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Samantha L. Miller, 24, of 271 Morgan Branch Road Lane, Chuckey, was charged about 9 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, driving while in possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II drug. Police were told by 911 Dispatch that a pickup truck with a possibly intoxicated driver was turning onto East Andrew Johnson Highway from Kingsport Highway. The truck was seen being driven at a “very low speed” on Industrial Road before puling into the Dollar General Market parking lot, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. Police spoke with Miller, who asked where Bohannan Avenue was “because she got confused,” the report said. Miller appeared to be under the influence and showed indicators of intoxication during field sobriety tests. Miller handed officers a syringe containing a clear liquid, a plastic bag containing suspected meth, a glass pipe and a shoelace. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Scott M. Wolfe, 46, of 204 Pinecrest Drive, was charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-3rd offense, violation of the implied consent law and driving on a revoked license. Police were told about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that a car was parked in the road on Pinecrest Drive, blocking traffic. Wolfe could not explain why he was parked in the road, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. Wolfe allegedly slurred his words and spoke with a “thick tongue,” the report said. A records check showed Wolfe’s driver’s license was revoked. He denied drinking or taking drugs, the report said. Field sobriety tests were attempted, but Wolfe allegedly refused to complete them. He allegedly refused to consent to a blood draw, and a search warrant was obtained from a judge to do toxicology tests. Wolfe has previous DUI convictions in 2019 and 2016, the report said. He was held pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Brett A. Turner, 25, of 760 Grassy Creek Road, was charged about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with domestic assault and criminal trespass. Police went to a house on Jennifer Street after receiving a call about an unwanted person destroying property, and drug activity. Turner was given a trespass warning and told not to return there, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Turner returned after officers left and allegedly assaulted a man. The alleged victim had red marks on his neck and face but was uncooperative with police, the report said. Turner was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A laptop computer owned by Greeneville City Schools and other possessions were stolen from a car parked at a house in the 100 block of Kendall Drive, police Officer Chris Metcalf said in a report. The theft from an unlocked car happened between March 18 and Sunday and was reported on Wednesday. Also stolen was a designer carrying bag and laptop case. The Dell computer is valued at $800. The carrying bag and laptop case have a combined value of $175.
A man who lost his wallet Tuesday morning in the parking lot of the Wash Depot Car Wash at 60 Erwin Highway told Greeneville police it contained $2,000 in cash. The man accidentally dropped the wallet about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot. It was gone when he returned to look for it. A car is seen on business surveillance video about 8:10 a.m. pulling into the parking lot and retrieving the wallet, which also contained a driver’s license and other personal identification. The same car was seen at the nearby Hardee’s restaurant drive-through window a few minutes later, a report said. The incident remains under investigation.
Sheriff’s deputies investigated a burglary report Wednesday afternoon at a house in the 2200 block of Whirlwind Road. The burglary occurred between March 13 and Wednesday and was discovered by a relative of the owners, Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The front door of the house was kicked in and the back frame door was damaged. Nothing appeared to be missing from the house, the relative told deputies. Damage to the door and door frame totals about $500.